There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance

Rihanna’s infant son has made his debut ... on TikTok.

The “Lift Me Up” singer, who welcomed a baby boy with beau ASAP Rocky in May, launched her page on the platform over the weekend by introducing her little man in all his cuteness to her 6.7 million followers.

Posted Saturday, the 45-second clip features her son, whose name has not yet been revealed, seated in his car seat while mama is beside him recording. The 7-month-old reaches for her phone, smiles, yawns and makes those adorable squealing infant sounds and — as expected — tries to put Rihanna’s phone in his mouth.

RiRi, who has been super private about her family life, captioned the clip, “hacked.”

Just before she shared the first look, paparazzi caught a glimpse of the singer, Rocky and their baby boy converging Friday on a beach in Malibu for what appeared to be a photo shoot. They wore matching black outfits while Rocky carried their son in a fluffy blanket — the same one seen in the TikTok.

While the 34-year-old entertainer flaunted her stylish pregnancy, she has kept information about her life as a first-time mom under wraps. One thing’s for sure: The Fenty entrepreneur is already back to work, work, work.

In September, the billionaire entertainer and philanthropist was announced as the headliner for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She delivered new music in November (the first time since the 2016 release of her “Anti” album) by collaborating on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Weeks later, she debuted the latest collection of her “Savage X Fenty” lingerie line and then, with the stunt casting of actor Johnny Depp, ensured everyone had plenty to talk about.