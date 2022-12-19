Advertisement
Music

There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance

A woman in a shiny gown poses on a black carpet for a movie premiere
Rihanna arrives at the October premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Rihanna’s infant son has made his debut ... on TikTok.

The “Lift Me Up” singer, who welcomed a baby boy with beau ASAP Rocky in May, launched her page on the platform over the weekend by introducing her little man in all his cuteness to her 6.7 million followers.

Posted Saturday, the 45-second clip features her son, whose name has not yet been revealed, seated in his car seat while mama is beside him recording. The 7-month-old reaches for her phone, smiles, yawns and makes those adorable squealing infant sounds and — as expected — tries to put Rihanna’s phone in his mouth.

RiRi, who has been super private about her family life, captioned the clip, “hacked.”

Advertisement

Just before she shared the first look, paparazzi caught a glimpse of the singer, Rocky and their baby boy converging Friday on a beach in Malibu for what appeared to be a photo shoot. They wore matching black outfits while Rocky carried their son in a fluffy blanket — the same one seen in the TikTok.

Rihanna in Maison Margiela.

Music

72 things Rihanna has done since she released her last album, ‘Anti’

It’s been nearly four years since Rihanna released her last album, ‘Anti,’ in 2016. What’s she been doing? Pretty much anything she pleases.

While the 34-year-old entertainer flaunted her stylish pregnancy, she has kept information about her life as a first-time mom under wraps. One thing’s for sure: The Fenty entrepreneur is already back to work, work, work.

In September, the billionaire entertainer and philanthropist was announced as the headliner for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She delivered new music in November (the first time since the 2016 release of her “Anti” album) by collaborating on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.

Weeks later, she debuted the latest collection of her “Savage X Fenty” lingerie line and then, with the stunt casting of actor Johnny Depp, ensured everyone had plenty to talk about.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement