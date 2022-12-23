Advertisement
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend condemns victim-blaming amid Tory Lanez assault trial

A woman touching a man's cheek as he leans over her shoulder
Rapper Pardison Fontaine, left, shared a message of support for his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion amid jury deliberations in Tory Lanez’ assault trial.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine publicly supported girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday amid a Los Angeles jury’s deliberations over whether rapper Tory Lanez shot the “Savage” emcee in the foot two years ago.

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” Fontaine wrote Thursday in an Instagram story.

“[W]hen you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public,” the “Backin’ It Up” rapper continued.

“To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering.. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” he wrote.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand in Tory Lanez trial with support from demonstrators

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Los Angeles about a 2020 incident in which she accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her.

Fontaine, who has been dating Megan for more than two years, is the latest to speak up on behalf of his “Savage Remix” collaborator. On Wednesday, conservative commentator Candace Owens shocked many when she threw her support behind the three-time Grammy winner by saying that “what is playing out with Megan Thee Stallion in her real life... is one of the most hideous things I’ve ever seen.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is not the person on trial but occasionally appeared to be leading up to the contentious nine-day proceedings. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has undergone a wave criticism from her peers rooted in misogynoir since announcing that she was shot in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020 and later naming Lanez as the alleged shooter.

Scrutiny was renewed when Lanez’ assault trial began earlier this month, especially when Megan took the witness stand in a downtown L.A. courtroom last week.

Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Megan Thee Stallion penned an op-ed on the failure to protect Black women on the morning that rapper Lanez had his first court hearing for felony charges that he shot her. She writes in the New York Times Tuesday that she was shocked to become a victim of violence from a man on July 12. She said she at first kept quiet about being shot because she feared backlash, and that fear has been justified. Lanez, appearing by phone at his court hearing, did not enter a plea to two felony counts, and his lawyer declined comment. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

California

Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Who will the jury believe?

Tory Lanez, a Canadian rapper, was tried on charges he shot Megan Thee Stallion outside a Hollywood Hills mansion in 2020.

The swaggering performer behind hits such as “WAP” and “Body” was often on the verge of cracking during her emotional four-hour testimony on Dec. 13, talking about suicide, depression and her regrets over coming forward about the shooting, which landed her in a hospital with bullet fragments in her feet.

“I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” the 27-year-old testified.

Lanez, 30, a Canadian hip-hop star whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been charged with assault with a firearm, illegal weapons possession and negligent discharge of a gun. If convicted, he faces more than 22 years in prison.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai'Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Jurors weigh Tory Lanez’s fate in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is charged with shooting hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a Hollywood party in 2020.

But his defense team has tried to shift the blame toward Megan’s estranged best friend, Kelsey Harris, who was also present the night of the shooting. Lanez’ attorney argued that Harris exploded following an alcohol-fueled revelation that both women had been sleeping with Lanez. Harris, who is not on trial, offered jurors conflicting accounts of what allegedly transpired that night in the Hollywood Hills.

Meanwhile, the case has reignited discussions about misogyny in the male-dominated hip-hop industry, in which Megan has ascended with a discography of songs about powerful women, especially powerful Black women. Lanez also released an entire record denying the shooting, and more recently, fellow Canadian rapper Drake hinted that he didn’t believe Megan’s accusations against Lanez on the track “Circo Loco.”

Closing arguments in the case were heard Wednesday, and the jury — consisting of seven women and five men — began deliberations on Thursday. A verdict could be handed down as soon as Friday.

Times staff writers James Queally and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsCalifornia
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement