10 people, including rapper Rob49, reportedly shot as French Montana video was filmed

Ten people, including New Orleans rapper Rob49, were injured Thursday night in a shooting that broke out near a Miami-area video shoot for rapper French Montana, according to news outlets in Florida and elsewhere.

A witness told TMZ that Montana’s security team got the “Unforgettable” rapper off-site safely, and he was presumed to be uninjured. Video on the website showed Montana working on the music video for new song “Igloo,” which features DJ Drama and Rob49 and is on Montana’s new album, “Coke Boys 6.”

Miami Gardens police and a representative for Montana — real name Karim Kharbouch — did not immediately respond to a Friday-morning request from the Los Angeles Times seeking details or comment.

There were no fatalities from the 8 p.m. shooting, according to the Miami Herald, though as of Thursday night, a law enforcement source told the paper that one of the victims was in critical condition. Shots broke out after an argument between two groups of people, the Herald said.

The shooting occurred outside Miami Gardens restaurant the Licking, WSVN 7News reported, citing a law enforcement source who said the incident involved two other crime scenes before coming to a close at the eatery that bills itself as serving “Soul Food to the Stars.”

Witnesses told WSVN that a music video was being shot outside the location. Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 Miami that the video was filming at a nearby KFC until someone there got robbed. The shoot then moved to the Licking, where he said Rob49 (real name reportedly Robert Thomas) was among those who were shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC 6 that four people who were injured took themselves to the hospital, while six others were transported to a hospital by ground and air.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told the Herald.

Rob49 was scheduled to perform Saturday with rapper Future at the Toyota Center in Houston, according to his Instagram account. Montana is scheduled to have a release party for “Coke Boys 6” at Drai’s in Las Vegas on Saturday.