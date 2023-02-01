Advertisement
Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour. Here’s when she’s coming to California

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Beyhive, this is not a drill.

Beyoncé on Wednesday announced her forthcoming Renaissance world tour and posted the concert dates on her website. The singer will travel across Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States — including two stops in California.

On Aug. 30, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker will play Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, followed by a Sept. 2 show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

This is a developing story.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

