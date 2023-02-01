Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour. Here’s when she’s coming to California

Beyhive, this is not a drill.

Beyoncé on Wednesday announced her forthcoming Renaissance world tour and posted the concert dates on her website. The singer will travel across Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States — including two stops in California.

On Aug. 30, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker will play Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, followed by a Sept. 2 show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

