Britney Spears isn’t surprised by intervention rumors but can’t believe they’re legal

An agitated Britney Spears shut down rumors on Thursday that concerned friends and family members were setting up an intervention for her.

The “...Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” singer was the subject of TMZ and People reports earlier this week alleging that people close to her told the sites that they are “afraid she’s going to die,” and were concerned about her erratic behavior and alleged mismanagement of medication and substance abuse issues. Plans for an intervention, which was set to take place in a rented L.A. home on Tuesday, were reportedly scrapped when the entertainer became “somewhat aware” of the arrangement, TMZ said.

But Spears, whose personal and professional life had been controlled by a conservatorship for 13 years, directly addressed the rumors in her latest return to Instagram — after deactivating her heavily scrutinized account repeatedly.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!!” the 41-year-old hitmaker wrote.

“I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all,” she continued. “Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”

On Friday, TMZ reported that the intervention would include Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari; her manager; and medical professionals and would involve Spears living in a rented home for about two months where she would received medical treatment and psychological counseling. The site said that her father, Jamie Spears, who long served as the conservator of her person and her estate, her mother, Lynne Spears, and the singer’s two teenage sons were not involved in the plans.

In a statement to “Access Hollywood” on Thursday, Asghari confirmed that an “intervention did not occur,” but he did not deny that there had been a plan in place.

“My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances,” he said.

“Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he added.

Following the influential #FreeBritney movement and testimony from Spears in June 2021 calling the conservatorship “abusive,” an L.A. judge ruled the following November to terminate the family’s controversial legal arrangement that was put in place in early 2008 on the heels of the pop star’s infamous public unraveling.

While Spears has been free of the guardianship, her fans have kept a concerned and watchful eye on her, particularly on social media. Earlier this month, Spears — who for a few days deactivated her Instagram account — gently chided her fans after a number of them called Ventura County law enforcement the night of Jan. 24 to request a welfare check on the singer.