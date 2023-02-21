Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert lead 2023 Roots Picnic lineup

The Roots unveiled a star-studded lineup Monday for this year’s Roots Picnic music festival, headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy and the Roots, Dave Chappelle and Lil Uzi Vert.

A comedy show starring Chappelle will take place June 2 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and serve as a precursor to the main event, which will be held at the Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3 and 4 in Philadelphia — the Roots’ hometown.

Other musical acts set to perform during the festival include Ari Lennox, City Girls, Maverick City Music, Lucky Daye, Syd, GloRilla, Black Thought, Eve, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Saucy Santana, Uncle Waffles, the Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Dvsn, Kindred the Family Soul, Spinall, Rare Essence and Backyard Band, as well as Adam Blackstone with special guests Mary Mary and Coco Jones.

During her highly anticipated performance, Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal debut album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” In 1999, the renowned singer and rapper made history at 23 years old as the first hip-hop artist to win the Grammy Award for album of the year.

Additionally, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino and Sparks have been tapped for a State Property reunion set more than two decades after the Philadelphia rap collective released its eponymous debut album and film of the same name.

Rounding out the musicians on the 2023 Roots Picnic lineup are Little Brother, the Yussef Dayes Experience, Symba, Fridayy, Mike Phillips, Rocky, DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Aktive, Dappa, Akin Inaj and Inutech.

But wait, there’s more: The festival will also feature numerous podcast personalities, including Charlamagne Tha God (“Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week”), DJ Akademiks (“Off the Record”), Angela Yee (“Lip Service”), Questlove (“Questlove Supreme”), Don’t Call Me White Girl (“Don’t Call Me White Girl”), Talib Kweli (“People’s Party”), as well as the hosts of “Pour Minds,” “Trap Nerds,” “The Office XIV” and “Love + Grit.”

After announcing the 2023 headliners, the Roots received some criticism for booking Chappelle, who has come under fire in recent years for making transphobic remarks during his comedy routines. Some Twitter users called the inclusion of Chappelle “disappointing,” “embarrassing” and “clownish,” while others were excited to see him perform.

Tickets to the Chappelle pre-show are being sold separately from tickets to the Roots Picnic. More information about the festival and tickets is available on the Roots Picnic website.