Jonas Brothers promise Broadway residency will be a walk down music’s memory lane

The Jonas Brothers are ready to burn up Broadway with an upcoming five-night residency in New York.

Hours after releasing a new single, “Wings,” late Thursday, the trio announced Friday that they will perform March 14-18 at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway.

“Your boys are back in town,” the band said on Instagram.

While the Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas — are working on new music, their stay at the Marquis Theatre will revisit the band’s early work. According to the announcement, “Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits.”

For the first night of the residency, the Jo Bros. will focus on their self-titled “Jonas Brothers” album, released in 2007. “S.O.S,” “Hold On” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes” are among the featured songs.

The subsequent shows will spotlight 2008’s “A Little Bit Longer,” 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” and 2019’s “Happiness Begins.”

The brothers will end their Broadway stint looking forward, with their last night dedicated to “The Album,” their forthcoming release that drops May 5.

“Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows,” the caption said.

The Broadway announcement comes less than a month after the Grammy nominees, who got their start on the Disney Channel in the early aughts, received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family and our friends who have been with us every step of the way,” Kevin Jonas, the eldest brother, said at the January ceremony.

He continued: “You have been the driving force behind everything we do and we could not have done this without you, so thank you.”

Six years after breaking up in 2013, the Jonas Brothers reunited and released new music in 2019. During the star ceremony in January, Joe recalled the “ups and downs” of their career, and Nick said he was grateful for the comeback.

“I love you guys very much. I’m glad that that day we decided not to do this anymore that we changed our minds together,” Nick said.