Just days after returning to the stage, Morgan Wallen halts his tour for six weeks

Morgan Wallen has delayed several more shows on his One Night at a Time world tour.

Just days after returning to the stage from vocal rest, Morgan Wallen is halting his world tour — again — and this time, it’s for six weeks.

The country singer announced Tuesday that he “reinjured” his vocal cords and is once again under “mandatory vocal rest.” Tour dates for the next month and a half will be rescheduled.

“I got some bad news from my doctors .... yesterday,” Wallen said Tuesday in an Instagram video.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that ... I have vocal fold trauma.”

Advertisement

Over the next six weeks, Wallen was slated to perform in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Florida and other states. In addition to rescheduling those concerts, the “You Proof” hitmaker confirmed that he has pulled out of the Carolina Country Music Fest and the Academy of Country Music Awards, which is set to stream live Thursday night on Prime Video.

Wallen also revealed that he injured his latissimus dorsi in Australia and has been “trying to work through that quietly.”

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100%,” Wallen continued.

“If I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice. So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me. I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever.”

Wallen’s announcement comes less than a month after he abruptly canceled a show in Mississippi — disappointing the nearly 60,000 fans who had already packed into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in cold conditions to see him. At the time, the musician similarly cited vocal rest ordered by his physician, though some speculated that he was too drunk to perform — a rumor his team has denied.

Following the last-minute Mississippi cancellation, a number of fans threatened to sue Wallen — who proceeded to cancel three more shows Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska in order to complete his vocal rest. He resumed his One Night at a Time tour last week in Jacksonville, Fla., after posting a health update on Instagram.

“I wouldn’t say I’m 100%, but I’m doing a lot better,” he said at the time.

“And to everyone in [Mississippi], I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t.”

Wallen has recently revived his career after he came under fire in early 2021 for a video in which he used the N-word to refer to a friend. Immediately after the footage surfaced, the recording artist was suspended by his label and temporarily blacklisted by some music streamers and radio stations.

He has since apologized for the racist outburst and bounced back from the incident, winning several country music awards, releasing his sophomore album and going on back-to-back tours. His One Night at a Time tour is coming to San Diego’s Petco Park and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in July.