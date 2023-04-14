‘Beef’ is a key text in TV’s hottest trend: Millennial middle age

Welcome to Screen Gab, the newsletter for everyone wondering how millennials are doing now that they’re pushing 40.

As “Girls” comes back into vogue and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” has affluent women worried, deputy editor Matt Brennan uses this week’s Screen Gab to explore one way Netflix’s dark comedy about warring Angelenos slots into the zeitgeist: As one character puts it, “Everyone born in the ’80s got f— screwed.”

Also in Screen Gab No. 79, the creator of a new series inspired by Jane Goodall explains the legendary primatologist’s skill for communication, plus streaming recommendations for your weekend and more. And, as always, we want to know what you’re watching. Pretend we’re at the water cooler and give us your review of a TV show or streaming movie you’ve loved; it may be included in a future edition of Screen Gab. (Submissions should be approximately 100 to 150 words and sent to screengab@latimes.com with your name and location.)

Eda, left, Luz and King in “The Owl House.” (Disney)

Queer TV shows are disappearing fast — just when we need them more than ever: Inclusive, kid-friendly animated series “The Owl House” is ending at a time when queer and trans people are under attack. Worryingly, it’s not alone.

‘Succession’ just killed off a major character. Where does the show go from here?: The Times’ top Waystar Royco watchers break down the series’ most shocking episode to date — and wonder where the HBO drama goes next.

How ‘Praise This’ turned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hits into gospel songs: Peacock’s faith-based competition movie shows a new generation of contemporary Christians, says writer-director Tina Gordon. “[We] meet right at the intersection of church and the club.”

The real force behind the celebrity booze boom isn’t (just) money: We went drinking with Jason Momoa, co-creator of Meili Vodka, to understand why actors, musicians, athletes and more want in on the liquor business.

Kathryn Hahn as Clare in “Tiny Beautiful Things.” (Elizabeth Morris / Hulu)

The title alone might lead you to believe that “Tiny Beautiful Things” is television’s latest overly sentimental, life-in-flux drama, but think again. This new Hulu series, now available to stream in its entirety, is a refreshingly candid, smart and often humorous portrayal of grief, regret and forgiveness. The supremely talented Kathryn Hahn drives this story about Clare, whose life with her husband and teen daughter is falling apart, thanks to residual trauma caused by the loss of her own mother when she was young. We meet her just as she’s been kicked out of the family home and is sleeping at her place of employment — which is problematic, given that she works at a retirement home and she’s been secretly crashing in a resident’s room. The journey to put her life back together, and contend with her even messier younger self, leads her back to her passion for writing when she reluctantly takes over an online advice column. The strong cast — Sarah Pidgeon (“The Wilds”) as the young Clare, Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie,” “Unbelievable”), Tanzyn Crawford (“Servant”) — give life to the story, which is based on Cheryl Strayed’s book of the same name and co-produced by Reese Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine. But Hahn’s performance alone is worth the price of admission. —Lorraine Ali

Spun off from the long-running fish-out-of-water surrounded-by-water Caribbean cozy mystery series “Death in Paradise,” “Beyond Paradise” (Britbox) finds Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) back in England, in the southwest hometown of fiancee Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). As in the earlier series, it begins with a new boss helming a police force small enough to fit into a sedan; there is cuteness and quirkiness, charm and heart all around. While there are plenty of crimes to solve, the series spends a good deal of time on Humphrey and Martha’s personal life -- especially as regards her opening a cafe, and the appearance of Martha’s former fiancé, Archie (Jamie Bamber). Fans of Felicity Montague (Alan Partridge’s long-suffering assistant, Lynn) will be gratified to see her in a more assertive role as office manager Margo. Everything one wants from a small-town, comic, romantic U.K. crime series — a substantial genre — is here. —Robert Lloyd

Steven Yeun in “Beef.” (Netflix)

“Yo, kids these days, man.”

As Danny (Steven Yeun), an underemployed L.A.-area “contractor,” muttered this attempt at solidarity with a busy bartender in “Beef” — about his hot younger brother (Young Mazino), no less — it finally clicked for me that the subject of Lee Sung Jin’s blistering new Netflix series isn’t Danny’s battle royale with well-to-do plant-store owner Amy (Ali Wong), much less the near-accident that incites it. Instead, with a soundtrack purloined from the CDs we burned in high school, references to pseudo-psychiatric self-awareness and social media manners, and flashbacks to the monsters of our youths, “Beef” might be considered a foundational artifact of millennial middle age: “Fleishman Is in Trouble” without the excess privilege, transported to Pacific time.

The rage that Danny and Amy share — and the desire for vengeance it stirs — stem from the same roots, recognizable to an entire generation of strivers raised to expect much but left with so little. That “Beef” operates at their rolling boil of desperate intensity can be hard to swallow at first, and in such large doses; but then again, so is the sheer snowballing terror of waking up to realize you’re the same age as the adults. Perhaps most admirably, it’s a series whose central truth is never made as plain as its central conflict, or as bombastic as its cockeyed final act: Only the young are eager to grow up. —Matt Brennan

Ava Louise Murchison in “Jane.” (Apple TV+)

In “Jane,” a new children’s series from Apple TV+ and the Jane Goodall Institute, 9-year-old Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison) is out to follow in her namesake’s footsteps and save endangered animals. And though she’s not yet old enough to participate in most airlines’ frequent flier programs, Jane does have a highly active imagination — which makes it much easier to encounter polar bears, rhinoceroses and tigers on her adventures with her best friend, David (Mason Gooding), and their companion chimpanzee. Series creator and executive producer J.J. Johnson stopped by Screen Gab to discuss why Goodall is such an effective communicator about the environment, his love of Bill Nye and what he’s watching. —Matt Brennan

1. What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

I am forever a “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fan, as it was one of the few shows that offered a hopeful view of the future. So I am absolutely glued to the latest season of “Star Trek: Picard” [Paramount+]. I have, and will continue, to recommend this show to people I know as well as complete strangers, or anyone willing to discuss vengeful Changelings, the trauma of being assimilated or killing off Vadic too soon.

2. What’s your go-to “comfort watch,” the movie or TV show you go back to again and again?

My go-to comfort watch is James Cameron’s “Aliens” [Starz, VOD]. Not an obvious choice, but a teenage favorite that I rewatch at least once a year. Incredible action scenes, beautiful maternal moments (both human and alien alike) and flamethrowers. Side note, I named my daughter Ripley after Sigourney Weaver’s epic heroine.

3. “Jane” is not only the name of your main character, Jane Garcia, it’s also an allusion to your inspiration, Jane Goodall. What do you think has made Goodall such an effective communicator for conservation and environmental protection?

She has this effervescent air that’s hard to qualify. When she speaks, it’s with such passion and authority that it simply makes you want to act. She’s hopeful but realistic, compassionate but firm, and she knows we’re running out of time to protect our environment. When I was a kid, Dr. Goodall made me feel safer knowing there were people out there doing their part to save our planet. I’m hopeful that our new series “Jane” does the same for the next generation of kids.

4. You say in a note to press that you can trace this project all the way back to the birth of your daughter, Ripley. What children’s television, from your own childhood or hers, do you aspire to?

My fascination with science went into overdrive when I first saw “Bill Nye the Science Guy” as a young teen. Finally there was a show that made science as exciting and captivating as it should be. His show was able to take complex ideas and make them accessible to mass audiences. I’m hopeful that our series “Jane” does for the environment what Bill Nye has done for science, sparking an entire generation of kids to realize how incredible our world is and how deserving it is of our protection.

Fri., April 14

“Jane” (Apple TV+ ): A youngster (Ava Louise Murchison) aspires to be like her hero, primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall, in this new family-friendly series.

“Kids vs. Aliens” (Shudder): Some unfriendly E.T.s crash a high school party and then it’s on like Donkey Kong in this 2022 spinoff of the “V/H/S” horror franchise.

“The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” (Netflix): It’s once more unto the breach for our boy Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) in this feature-length finale to the 2015-22 historical drama.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+ ): Jennifer Garner plays a woman whose husband (“Game of Thrones’” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) suddenly vanishes without a trace in this new mystery drama.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video): The titular 1950s housewife turned stand-up comic (Rachel Brosnahan) returns for a fifth and final season.

“Rugrats” (Paramount+): This reboot of the 1994-2001 animated series comes crawling back for a second season.

“A Nurse to Die for” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): Her bedside manner leaves a lot to be desired in this new thriller. With Allison McAtee.

“Personality Crisis: One Night Only” (Showtime, 8 p.m.): Former New York Dolls frontman David Johansen, a.k.a. Buster Poindexter, shares his story in this new Martin Scorsese-directed rock doc.

“Great Performances: Now Hear This” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): Host Scott Yoo gets swept up in the music of Romantic-era composer Robert Schumann in this new episode.

“Blindspotting” (Starz, 9:05 and 9:36 p.m.): The comedy-drama about a single mom getting by in Oakland is back for Season 2. With Jasmine Cephas Jones.

“Next at the Kennedy Center” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): Ballet Hispánico performs a piece inspired by the life and times of former Argentine first lady Eva Perón in this new episode.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO, 11 p.m.): The satirical series created by “The Nightly Show’s” Robin Thede serves up a fourth season.

Sat., April 15

“The Wedding Cottage” (Hallmark, 8 p.m.): Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart”) gets cozy with “Chesapeake Shore’s” Brendan Penny in this new TV movie.

“Drunk, Driving, and 17” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A Stanford-bound honor student gets behind the wheel when she shouldn’t in this new fact-based TV movie. Savannah Lee Smith stars.

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC, 8:29 and 11:29 p.m.): Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) hosts and Colombian reggaeton star Karol G performs.

Sun., April 16

“100 Foot Wave” (HBO, 8 p.m.): Surf’s up — way up! — as the sports-themed docuseries returns for Season 2.

“Chaos on the Farm” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): The old homestead ain’t what it used to be in this new thriller. With Brook Sill.

“Ciao House” (Food Network, 9 p.m.): Contestants cohabitate at a villa in Italy in this new culinary competition. Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini preside.

“Barry” (HBO, 10 and 10:30 p.m.): Our titular hitman and aspiring actor (Bill Hader) is back for a fourth and final season of this pitch-black comedy.

“Waco: The Aftermath” (Showtime, 10 p.m.; also CMT, Paramount): This sequel to the 2018 miniseries charts the rise of the militia movement in America. With Michael Shannon.

Mon., April 17

“90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise” and “You, Me & My Ex” (TLC, 8 and 9 p.m.): These two reality series are each back with new episodes.

“Love It or List It” (HGTV, 9 p.m.): Should they stay or should they sell? That is the question as the home renovation series returns.

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.; also Tuesday-Thursday): Former “Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper is this week’s guest host.

Tue., April 18

“Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits” (Prime Video): The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” co-star hosts her very own variety special.

“How to Get Rich” (Netflix): Financial expert Ramit Sethi helps everyday Americans put their fiscal houses in order in this new series.

“Longest Third Date” (Netflix): Boy meets girl, boy and girl vacay in Costa Rica and get stuck there thanks to COVID-19 pandemic in this new documentary.

“My Grandparents’ War” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): Keira Knightley learns more about her forebears’ experiences during WWII in this new episode.

“How Saba Kept Singing” (KOCE, 10 p.m.): A Holocaust survivor recalls how his musical talents helped keep him alive at the Auschwitz death camp in this 2022 documentary.

Wed., April 19

“Algiers, America” (Hulu): This new five-part docuseries follows a football coach at high school in New Orleans’ historic 15th Ward.

“Chimp Empire” (Netflix): You’ll go ape for this new nature series about a community of chimpanzees in Uganda. Mahershala Ali narrates.

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always” (Netflix): Former cast members from the kid-friendly TV series suit up for this new one-off adventure.

“Nature” (KOCE, 8 p.m.): Visit one of North America’s most impressive natural wonders in the new episode “Niagara Falls.”

“Pretty Stoned” (MTV, 8 p.m.): They feel the need — the need for weed — in this female-led 2023 comedy. With “RHOA’s” Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

“Changing Planet” (KOCE, 9 p.m.): Efforts to protect and preserve the world’s most at-risk ecosystems continue in Season 2.

“Home in a Heartbeat With Galey Alix” (HGTV, 9 p.m.): The social media star helps everyday folks spiff up their cribs in this new series.

“Snowfall” (FX, 10 p.m.): This fact-based drama about the 1980s crack epidemic ends its six-season run. With Damson Idris.

Thu., April 20

“The Diplomat” (Netflix): “The Americans’” Keri Russell portrays America’s ambassador to the Court of St. James in this new London-set drama.

“Fired on Mars” (HBO Max): “SNL’s” Pete Davidson lends his voice to this new animated workplace comedy set on the red planet.

“Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” (Paramount+): Those dimwitted doofuses are back in new episodes of the animated comedy.

“Mrs. Davis” (Peacock): In a world where artificial intelligence threatens humanity, one butt-kicking nun (“GLOW’s” Betty Gilpin) will rise in this new sci-fi action drama.

“Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+): Disengage! This sci-fi franchise entry starring Patrick Stewart signs off after three seasons.

“Erin & Aaron” (Nickelodeon, 7:30 and 8 p.m.): Step-siblings must set their rivalry aside to make music together in this new tween-themed sitcom.

“The Price of Purity” (Vice, 11 p.m.): This new documentary exposes the human and ecological costs of the essential oils industry.