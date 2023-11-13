Taylor Swift is not having it when fans throw things onstage: ‘It really freaks me out’

Taylor Swift asked her fans to not throw objects onto the stage while she and her team are performing.

Object yeeters at concerts have come for the biggest target of them all: Taylor Swift. She seemed ready for it.

Swift took some time to address concertgoers who had hurled objects onto the stage while she and her team were performing in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The show was part of the latest international leg of the Eras Tour.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries: It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” she told the Argentine crowd kindly yet sternly in a video captured on social media. “Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it, and I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

At a different concert in Argentina over the weekend, Swift and Travis Kelce put their romance on display as the Grammy winner was caught on video running into the arms of the Super Bowl-winning tight end at the end of the show. The encounter was punctuated by the two sharing a kiss.

Advertisement

At that same show, Swift adjusted the lyrics of her hit “Karma” to talk about her love life. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang, referring to Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” is rumored to be a reference to her previous partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

The “Cruel Summer” vocalist‘s experience in Buenos Aires is just the latest in a string of incidents where fans have chucked objects ranging from phones to jewelry to cremated ashes at performers including Pink, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles.