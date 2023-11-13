Advertisement
Music

Taylor Swift is not having it when fans throw things onstage: ‘It really freaks me out’

Taylor Swift wears a sparkling red and white leotard and points with her left hand as she performs onstage
Taylor Swift asked her fans to not throw objects onto the stage while she and her team are performing.
(Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Share

Object yeeters at concerts have come for the biggest target of them all: Taylor Swift. She seemed ready for it.

Swift took some time to address concertgoers who had hurled objects onto the stage while she and her team were performing in Buenos Aires on Sunday. The show was part of the latest international leg of the Eras Tour.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries: It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” she told the Argentine crowd kindly yet sternly in a video captured on social media. “Because if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it, and I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

Inglewood, CA - August 07: Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film sets box office records

A juggernaut opening weekend — historic for a concert film — will be a much-needed shot in the arm for an industry hobbled by strikes.

Oct. 15, 2023

At a different concert in Argentina over the weekend, Swift and Travis Kelce put their romance on display as the Grammy winner was caught on video running into the arms of the Super Bowl-winning tight end at the end of the show. The encounter was punctuated by the two sharing a kiss.

Advertisement

At that same show, Swift adjusted the lyrics of her hit “Karma” to talk about her love life. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sang, referring to Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” is rumored to be a reference to her previous partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

The “Cruel Summer” vocalist‘s experience in Buenos Aires is just the latest in a string of incidents where fans have chucked objects ranging from phones to jewelry to cremated ashes at performers including Pink, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement