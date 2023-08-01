Advertisement
Taylor Swift reportedly gives Eras tour truckers — about 50 of ’em — $100,000 bonuses

Taylor Swift smiles in a sparkly pink bodysuit while holding a microphone at her side
Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to SoFi Stadium.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Taylor Swift has reportedly given $100,000 bonuses to the truck drivers who have been transporting her concert equipment across the country during her epic Eras tour.

The “Midnights” artist gifted about 50 drivers $100,000 each, adding up to approximately $5 million total, according to TMZ. The report described the payments as “end of tour bonuses” for the drivers employed during the United States leg of the tour — which is set to conclude this month with six shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

The Grammy winner also doled out a “very generous” unspecified amount to other members of her production crew, including band members, dancers, caterers and lighting and sound technicians, TMZ reported. She reportedly distributed the bonuses before her Saturday concert in Santa Clara.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Swift is scheduled to play SoFi on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 before heading to Mexico City and then on to Europe. Her sold-out greatest-hits tour launched in March and is projected to make more than $1 billion by the time it ends next year.

The Eras tour also marks Swift’s first traveling show in five years.

“I don’t know how to process all of this and the way it’s making me feel right now,” the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker told concertgoers on opening night in Glendale, Ariz.

“I can’t even go into how much I missed you because there’s no way to verbalize it.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

