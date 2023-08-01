Inglewood tells Taylor Swift fans: No dancing in the middle of the parking lot at SoFi Stadium

You can tailgate at SoFi Stadium, but Tayl-gating will be prohibited on the SoFi grounds during Taylor Swift’s concerts.

You may have seen one of the many videos circulating on social media of fans gathering outside a Taylor Swift concert, dancing and singing along to the sounds of her Eras tour. But bad news for Swifties in the Los Angeles area: If Inglewood has its way, you won’t get the chance to “Tayl-gate” at SoFi Stadium.

In June Swifties assembled on the north and south lawns of Soldier Field In Chicago; in Philadelphia, Swift’s hometown, thousands of fans gathered in the parking lot of the Lincoln Financial Center. For people who couldn’t spend a chunk of cash on tickets, this was the next best thing: enjoying her music outside the venue’s walls, a practice that’s come to be known as Tayl-gating.

Ahead of the Eras tour show at SoFi Stadium, however, the city of Inglewood’s message is Tayl-gating “wouldn’t be effective here.”

Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said SoFi Stadium is a quarter-mile away from the sidewalk area that rings the property. The closest is on Prairie Avenue, and “the sidewalk of Prairie is not wide enough” for people to gather.

The city already doesn’t allow people to block sidewalks, citing public safety concerns. If Swifties set up shop there, he said, they would be asked to move along.

And the chances of hearing Swift from Prairie Avenue would be slim. Butts said the sound would be faint that far away from the stadium.

So what’s in between the stadium and the nearest sidewalk? Several of the stadium’s parking lots. But hanging out there without a ticket will be, shall we say, strongly discouraged.

As part of the guidance it’s offering attendees, SoFi reminds concert-goers that they’ll need a ticket to enter the stadium property.

“SoFi Stadium reserves the right to confirm that guests have tickets at any time,” the SoFi website states.

It also notes that guests cannot remain in the parking lots or outside of the stadium once the show begins.

“At the time of the headlining act, any guests in the parking lots or outside of the stadium will be asked to enter the stadium with their ticket,” it says.

If someone doesn’t have a ticket, they “will be required to leave the property.”

But before you cue up “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” check out the Swiftie community events being held throughout Los Angeles. Restaurants, hotels, theaters and more venues are hosting Taylor Swift events where you can celebrate with others who don’t have a ticket.

Times staff writer Jon Healey contributed to this report.