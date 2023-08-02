Advertisement
Music

Need a $100K microphone? The mic Cardi B threw at a Vegas concertgoer is for sale on EBay

Cardi B smiles in a metallic gown and head cover while holding her arms out to her sides behind a microphone
Cardi B threw a microphone into the crowd at a Vegas show. It could be sold for more than $94,900.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The microphone that Cardi B recently threw at a concertgoer in Las Vegas is now up for auction on EBay.

The flying mic reportedly belongs to an audio production company in Vegas owned by Scott Fisher, who told TMZ on Wednesday that he decided to list the item on EBay and donate the profits to charity. As of Wednesday evening, the highest bid for the “Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person” was $94,900.

Fisher informed TMZ that the microphone originally cost $1,000 and assured the outlet that it still worked, even after the “I Like It” rapper launched it into the crowd. He said the proceeds would benefit two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project, which provides resources for military veterans, and Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which supports teens and young adults with disabilities.

The EBay listing surfaced less than a week after a video began circulating of Cardi B throwing a mic at a concertgoer who flung the contents of her drink at the “Bodak Yellow” artist onstage. The incident occurred while the Grammy winner was performing at Drai’s Beachclub.

The concertgoer later came forward to “report a battery” and said she was “struck by an item that was thrown by the stage,” according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Representatives for Cardi B have not responded to The Times’ request for comment.

Also included in Wednesday’s TMZ report was footage of Cardi B repeatedly asking to be splashed with water while performing in the Vegas heat. In the clip, the musician encourages concertgoers to continue spraying her with their beverages in an effort to cool down.

Officials said Monday that the projectile incident had been “documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

