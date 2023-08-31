Advertisement
50 Cent injures fan after hurling faulty microphone into crowd at Crypto.com Arena

Rapper 50 Cent looks off to his left while performing onstage
Rapper 50 Cent is reportedly the suspect in a criminal battery report after chucking his microphone offstage during his Wednesday tour stop at Crypto.com Arena.
(Scott Garfitt / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
50 Cent struck a concertgoer with a microphone during his Wednesday tour stop at Crypto.com Arena and is now reportedly the suspect in a battery report.

According to footage posted on social media, the “Candy Shop” and “P.I.M.P.” rapper — who had been performing “Toot It and Boot It” onstage with YG — chucked a faulty microphone into the downtown L.A. crowd, striking an attendee in the head. Moments before, footage showed a stagehand giving the hip-hop star at least two mics, one that he gently tossed away and the other that he projected furiously into the crowd.

The unlucky concertgoer was reported to be Power 106’s midday deejay Bryhana Monegain, the Neighborhood Talk and TMZ reported. A series of images obtained by the outlets showed the radio host’s bandaged face and bloodied hands while she recovered in a medical facility. A video posted by TMZ showed her relaying concerns about her pain and brain health.

TMZ reported that Fitty wasn’t targeting Monegain, but she also wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area where he threw the device.

No police radio calls were made nor was an incident report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department, an LAPD spokesman told The Times.

However, TMZ reported that the rapper is now a suspect in a criminal battery report after the woman he hit filed a police report Wednesday night. Law enforcement sources told the website they believe that the entertainer threw the mic at his crew in the production area, hitting the victim. However, the victim told police that he looked directly at her before throwing the mic and knew she was there.

Representatives for KPWR-FM (105.9) and Crypto.com Arena did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment

Monegain has not yet addressed the incident, but her radio station posted several other notable moments from the show on social media, including guest appearances by Busta Rhymes, Nas, DaBaby and Chris Brown.

Nor has 50 Cent publicly addressed the incident. And his representatives did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

However, the “In Da Club” rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, boasted about the show on Instagram without explicitly referring to the incident.

“My LA show was SIRE approved, he said man that was crazy! My little man could feel the love. 😆,” the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo onstage with his son Sire, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Daphne Joy.

The G-Unit rapper is currently on his Final Lap tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album, “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.” The hip-hop star, who memorably performed with Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl, launched the tour in Utah in July, traveling throughout North America before heading to Europe in the fall.

Earlier this summer, Grammy winner Cardi B was initially named as a suspect in a police report stemming from a separate mic-throwing incident but no charges were filed. However, the device she threw into the crowd was auctioned off on eBay for charity.

