Cardi B concertgoer files battery report; claims was ‘struck’ by object thrown from stage

A concertgoer at Cardi B’s show has filed a police report after the rapper threw her microphone into the crowd over the weekend.

Days after a video went viral that shows Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer in response to getting splashed by an unknown liquid, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a show attendee has come forward to “report a battery.”

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas police said in a statement to The Times. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

The authorities, who fielded the complaint Sunday, did not mention Cardi B by name in their statement, or specify that the thrown object was a microphone.

The time and location of the victim’s filing corresponds with the address and timing of the “WAP” rapper’s concert.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” police said. “No further details will be provided at this time.”

Representatives for Cardi B have not responded to The Times’ request for comment.

A viral video of the incident shows someone in the audience at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas flinging the contents of their drink cup directly at the “I Like It” rapper, who flinches upon getting splashed before chucking her mic at the concertgoer. Cardi B can be seen shouting from the stage at the person who targeted her as security guards close in on them.

The Grammy winner was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” when she got splashed. She is among a growing number of musicians — including Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Drake, Steve Lacy and Harry Styles — who have recently been hit by projectiles onstage.

This did not mark the first time Cardi B tossed her mic during a performance this weekend.

In footage from her show at the same venue on Friday, the “Hustlers” star can be seen throwing her microphone across the catwalk stage after the backing track for her song “I Like It” was cut short and she finished the performance a cappella.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.



