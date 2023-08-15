Shania Twain ready to make venue ‘my playroom’ as she announces third Vegas residency

The Queen of Country-Pop is ready to once again rule the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

Shania Twain announced Tuesday that she is returning for her third Las Vegas residency in 2024.

Billed as “Come on Over,” the 24-show stay at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is named after the diamond album that put Twain on the map in 1997; it was packed with hit singles including “From This Moment on,” “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

“It’s a re-share, it’s like a reunion. ... It’s now been 25 years since I released it — all the hits will be in the show,” Twain, 57, said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings.” “I’m looking forward to just sharing music and being in the same room with everybody that just wants to celebrate and take a break from sometimes everyday real life.”

The Canadian singer’s last Vegas residency at Zappos Theater was cut short in 2020 by the pandemic, but she was able to perform makeup shows in 2022, almost selling out each night and grossing an average of about $1 million per show, about the same rate as other recent, top-billed Vegas artists such as Lady Gaga. Twain’s first residency, a two-year stay from 2012 to 2014 at Caesars Palace that revived her career, grossed more than $40 million, according to box office reports.

Twain has been on tour throughout the past year promoting her latest and sixth studio album, “Queen of Me,” including a stop at the Hollywood Bowl in May. While the tour stretches into November with a second leg touring her native Canada, the singer said she is ready for the predictability of being at a set location.

“I love that I get consistency, that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around,” Twain told Billboard in announcing her residency, calling the 7,000-seat Bakkt Theater “my playroom.” “It’s a very different approach to the production when you have the luxury of things being maybe a little more fragile and if there are things you couldn’t take on the road. It’s a controlled environment, no variables you have to worry about — you can get the sound and lights the way you want it. That custom element of the production is a luxury.”

Even so, challenges remain in keeping the upcoming residency profitable for Twain, the most lucrative female country artist. During her Let’s Go! residency in 2020, Twain’s manager Scott Rodger told The Times that Vegas stays are something of a gamble, citing the logistical challenge of keeping a crew on retainer for an extended period and renting equipment that lies dormant in storage for months. There is also the challenge of promoting the shows to a clientele that differs from day to day.

“Unless they’re über fans they might not come again. It’s expensive,” Rodger said. “In Vegas, you have people from 50, 60 cities in one room. They’re not all culturally the same. Any other manager will echo these sentiments. It’s not a case of hitting the jackpot by doing a Vegas residency. We’re working every show like it’s different.”

The Come on Over residency kicks off May 10 and will have dates in May, August, September, November and December. Tickets go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m., with presale starting Aug. 16.