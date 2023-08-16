Nick Jonas falls into hole onstage in Boston during Jonas Brothers concert
Nick Jonas fell into a hole onstage while performing with his brothers in Boston on Tuesday night.
In TikTok footage from the Jonas Brothers concert at TD Garden, Nick can be seen approaching the right edge of the stage, where he walks over what appears to be a trap door in the floor. The singer then reverses and tumbles backward into the opening before steadying himself, jumping out of the shallow hole and continuing to perform as if nothing happened.
In fairness to Nick, the trap door appeared to be closed and solid when he made his way over to the right side of the stage. It’s unclear why the door was suddenly open when the “Jealous” artist started backpedaling.
Video from the concert also shows a security guard trying to repeatedly warn Nick and reach for his leg before the “Chains” hitmaker trips into the opening. Unfortunately, the guard was standing on the floor and out of Nick’s line of sight.
“I literally saw the opening and I was hoping he wouldn’t fall and then he started backing up,” one person commented on TikTok.
“i literally gasped when this happened,” another person wrote.
After the fall, Kevin and Joe Jonas just smiled at Nick as he joined them center-stage while performing “Sail Away” from their latest album. The siblings recently kicked off the North American leg of their tour, which is coming to California starting next month.
The trio is scheduled to play Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 9. They are also slated to perform in Sacramento (Sept. 11), San Diego (Oct. 28), Anaheim (Oct. 29) and Fresno (Nov. 2).
