Did you know that there’s a Lana Del Rey tour happening this fall?

Lana Del Rey peeks through a ladder in front of shelves of vinyl records
Lana Del Rey will launch a 10-date U.S. tour in September that will wrap in West Virginia in early October.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Lana Del Rey, who got some virtual tongues-a-wagging this weekend for wearing platform slides and white to a wedding that wasn’t hers, appears to be making it up to befuddled fans by announcing a 10-date fall tour.

The “Summertime Sadness” singer will launch the short outing in Franklin, Tenn., on Sept. 14. She’ll make her way through eight states until Oct. 5 when she wraps the tour in Charleston, W.Va. Tickets go on sale this Friday, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday.

The tour will stop in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania, among other states, but no West Coast dates have been announced despite Del Rey’s latest California-inspired album. The musician is also slated to perform at the All Things Go music festival in Columbia, Md., on Oct. 1.

The Grammy-nominated artist released her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” in March. She’s most recently hit the stage on the festival circuit, performing at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, as well as abroad in Mexico and throughout Europe this summer. Del Rey also made headlines last month after moonlighting as a server at a Waffle House in Alabama.

The unique artist again sparked fan curiosity this weekend with her wedding guest attire in New Jersey, where she attended music producer Jack Antonoff’s and actor Margaret Qualley’s star-studded nuptials. (Del Rey has collaborated with Antonoff on several projects — including the song “Margaret,” which features his band Bleachers.)

The “Young and Beautiful” singer was spotted strolling around the wedding venue in a white and pink mini-dress and white sweater. And some observers were quick to criticize the sartorial selection. Page Six declared that Del Rey was “slammed for wearing white dress [and] Crocs,” but it turns out their assessment was overstated, per the facetious X user whom the outlet cited.

“Not Page Six believing my tweet that Lana Del Rey wore crocs to a wedding,” X user CinamonSluh tweeted, referring back to an earlier missive about the singer wearing pink “Crocs platform sliders.”

Others were quick to point out that Del Rey’s “white dress” actually had pink floral embellishments and others championed the singer for opting to wear comfortable footwear to hit the dance floor.

