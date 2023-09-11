Advertisement
Music

It’s (just) a girl! Gwen Stefani helps a Norwalk mom with her gender reveal

Gwen Stefani wears a black suit jacket, white shirt and black tie with her hair in a high, slicked-back bun
Gwen Stefani announced that a Norwalk fan is expecting a baby girl during a concert over the weekend.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Count on “Just a Girl” singer Gwen Stefani to announce you’re expecting a daughter — as a Norwalk mom-to-be just did.

The Grammy-winning “Sweet Escape” singer helped fan Vanessa Venegas and her loved ones learn she is expecting a baby girl during Stefani’s concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim over the weekend. An Instagram video shared Sunday by radio station KOST-103.5 FM recalled the moment.

Stefani, wearing a sparking, silver ensemble; accepted the letter and said, “I’ve never done this before.” As fans cheered, the singer knelt onstage to open the envelope, joking, “[Is] it like a long note or something?”

Gwen Stefani in a white dress and Blake Shelton in formal wear pose with three young men at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music

Does Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s son, Kingston, have the voice? Ask Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton said Kingston Rossdale, son of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, is ‘the real deal.’ The 17-year-old made his live singing debut at Shelton’s restaurant.

Aug. 14, 2023

After catching a quick glimpse at the piece of paper, Stefani smiled and stood up. “Just a girl,” she exclaimed to her fans.

“Are you serious? You didn’t know?,” the “Voice” personality added.

Venegas’ gender reveal came together with the help of KOST and veteran radio personality Ellen K. According to KOST, Venegas called into the station on Sept. 1 sharing her plans to attend Stefani’s Saturday concert.

Advertisement

“I’m ready to reveal the gender of my baby and my idea is to have my idol, Gwen Stefani, reveal the gender,” she told Ellen K. “And I need your help to get her attention.”

A blond woman poses with her hand on her hip while wearing a bright yellow gown

Music

‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know,’ Gwen Stefani says when asked about Harajuku backlash

Singer Gwen Stefani repeatedly called herself Japanese when asked by Allure what she learned from the controversy around her Harajuku era.

Jan. 11, 2023

Immediately, Ellen K said she and her team were “on board” with the plan and began planning how Stefani would get hold of the baby‘s gender. “We’re on your team, we are going to try to get this done, Vanessa,” the host said. Clearly, the KOST team delivered.

Saturday’s concert held meaning for more than just Venegas, as Stefani celebrated the “incredible hometown show” in a Sunday Instagram post. The singer, who grew up in Anaheim, shared a video of her time onstage rehearsing and performing for the venue’s packed audience.

“We’ve built decades of love + memories together, and getting the opportunity to share that with u at @hondacenter for the 9th time was nothing short of a dream,” she captioned the video.

Gwen Stefani is shown in September at Nickelodeon Studios, where she developed the animated series "Kuu Kuu Harajuku."

Music

Gwen Stefani | Career in pictures

Oct. 4, 2016

Stefani’s performance helped the Honda Center celebrate its 30th anniversary. The venue reciprocated the singer’s love on Instagram, remembering the Saturday concert as the “BEST. 30TH. BIRTHDAY. PARTY. EVER.”

“So much love for our hometown girl @gwenstefani, our hardworking team, and the incredible fans who made this an unforgettable night,” the arena’s post said. “ANAHEIM! Let’s keep on dancin’ for the next thirty years. #HondaCenter30”

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement