Drake just revealed J. Cole will join his It’s All a Blur tour. Will they play L.A.?

Rapper Drake revealed Monday that J. Cole will join him on the latest leg of his It’s All a Blur tour.

Drake is entering a new chapter in his ongoing It’s All a Blur tour, and he’s bringing J. Cole along with him.

The pair of Grammy winners announced the newest leg of Drake’s tour — titled “Big as the What?” — early Monday on social media. According to the Instagram announcement, Cash App users will get pre-sale access starting Wednesday, while other fans will gain access Friday.

The announcement did not list the upcoming tour dates, but Ticketmaster lists this part of Drake’s tour beginning with two shows at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 18 and 19.

Drake and Cole have been collaborators for years. Since 2011, the rappers have teamed for songs including Cole’s “In the Morning,” their “Jodeci Freestyle” and, most recently, Drake’s “First Person Shooter” off his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.”

Next year, the duo will perform at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the FedEx Forum in Memphis and the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The rappers’ final stop will be at the Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in North Birmingham, Ala., on March 27, according to Ticketmaster.

Big as what, though? It seems like Los Angeles will never know — at least for now. As of Monday, no Southern California venues were listed in the slate of upcoming shows.

A representatives for show producer Live Nation did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Weeks before releasing “For All The Dogs” in October, Drake performed two It’s All a Blur shows at downtown’s Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 21 and 22. He was joined by “Calling for You” collaborator 21 Savage.

During his first L.A. stop, Drake brought out Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny as he walked through the crowd to the stage. He recalled on stage how the NBA star was an early supporter of his and said it was an “honor” to be at the Lakers’ home arena with the iconic athlete.

“I gotta do this building justice tonight, so I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you every f— thing I got, I promise you right now,” he added.

Shortly after dropping “For All the Dogs,” Drake announced that he would take time away from music to focus on health issues with his stomach. Speaking on his SiriusXM show “Table for One” on Oct. 6, the rapper said he “probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he said. “I’m just saying what it is. So I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.”