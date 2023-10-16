Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands, confirming their relationship status all too well

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to confirm their budding relationship with PDA-filled photos from the weekend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have deigned to give us proof of their budding relationship: The couple was seen strolling, hand-in-hand, a couple of times in NYC over the weekend.

Obviously, because Swift seemingly becoming an NFL WAG (that’s “wives and girlfriends”) — and the existence of a photo of the “Anti-Hero” singer with her arm draped around the football star’s neck last month — weren’t enough of a statement for skeptical observers and the apparent couple’s newfound obsessives.

The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now appear to definitely be an item after being caught on camera repeatedly this weekend doing couple-y things — stepping out for dinner together in New York after hitting 30 Rock for surprise appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” then holding hands (and more!) when hitting up the show’s after party.

“No one knew they were coming, and they contacted a few minutes before arrival at air time,” a show insider told Variety, detailing how Kelce’s cameo came about minutes before “Saturday Night Live” was set to kick off Season 49 inside Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The show’s production team, helmed by executive producer Lorne Michaels, received word that two special guests wanted to drop by the show and were on their way. Kelce appeared in the first sketch of the night — after Pete Davidson’s subdued opening monologue about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas — in an “NFL Sunday” segment about the sports world’s descent into Taylormania and pop culture’s new obsession with the NFL star.

This weekend’s box-office queen also appeared in front of the camera later in the episode to introduce musical guest and new pal Ice Spice. The clip, posted on “SNL’s” Instagram account, got Kelce’s seal of approval in the form of a “like” from the football star, who goes by @killatrav on the platform.

The TV hits came together on the spot, long after the show had run through dress rehearsals for the episode, Variety reported, which could explain why there was little talking in each cameo.

“The second [Kelce] walked in, they mentioned the sketch and he said he was happy to join,” the insider told the trade outlet. “They were happy to jump into some parts of the show when asked.”

Now back to the hand-holding, which apparently happened both inside and outside the studio and at the after-party.

Page Six reported that Kelce and the “Shake It Off” hitmaker were getting “handsy” during the show and were seen kissing at the premiere’s after-party at Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District. This after the two were photographed hand-in-hand on their way to the event. TMZ also obtained footage of the couple holding hands and hugging at the haunt.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six. “Everyone was in a great mood and having a great time. [Taylor] was seen chatting it up with the night’s musical guest, Ice Spice, and her friends.”

The colliding superstars, whose respective fame has collectively gone supernova, arrived at the party around 2:20 a.m. and eventually left the restaurant together around 4 a.m., Page Six said.

On Sunday, the two-time Super Bowl champ was photographed leaving Swift’s NYC apartment. Kelce apparently left to attend the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., where he supported his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. After that, the younger Kelce returned to the city to have dinner with Swift and gave shutterbugs plenty of content when he held her hand in front of the cameras.

The singer-songwriter and the tight end were spotted walking hand in hand while leaving the Waverly Inn restaurant, according to People.

The fanfare over the pair on Monday inspired Heinz and Hidden Valley to capitalize on the Swift-Kelce obsession, with the food companies announcing a meme-inspired limited-edition sauce.

“In honor of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating and releasing 100 (13+87 because Taylor + Travis = 100?) bottles of Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce,” a spokesperson told the “Today” show, referring to a viral moment from Swift’s appearance at a Sept. 24 Chiefs game.

“At Hidden Valley Ranch, we’re all about trendy, lighthearted fun. Seeing as we’re the Original Ranch, with Seemingly Ranch trending, we knew we needed to join in on the ‘seemingly us’ chatter!” a spokesperson for Hidden Valley added.

Alas, Kelce did not make a surprise appearance at Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert film premiere that shut down the Grove in L.A. for a day last week. But you know which other superstar did? Beyoncé.

Swift gave Queen Bey a shout-out on Instagram, thanking her for being part of the film’s debut.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote Friday. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”