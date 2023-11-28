Advertisement
Charli XCX and the 1975 drummer George Daniel are engaged. Their love is ‘for life’

Separate images of Charli XCX singing in a fancy purple outfit and shades and George Daniel playing drums in a tan camp shirt
Charli XCX, left, and George Daniel of the 1975 are engaged.
(Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images, from left; Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
An engagement ring? That’s one of those things that could make musicians Charli XCX and George Daniel more than official.

The “Vroom Vroom” singer announced that she and the 1975 drummer will be headed down the aisle in a series of affectionate photos shared to her Instagram on Tuesday. In the pictures, captioned “charli xcx and george daniel f— for life!!!,” Daniel holds and kisses the Grammy-nominated singer, whose given name is Charlotte Aitchison. Another photo also shows a small box with a ring in between two green mugs of coffee.

In another photo shared to her private account Monday, Charli XCX showed off the diamond ring in a casual selfie taken in her car.

The British musicians’ engagement comes more than two years after they collaborated for Filipino singer No Rome’s 2021 single “Spinning.” The bouncy, hyper-pop song brought together the “Boom Clap” singer and the rock band fronted by Matty Healy.

A year after the single dropped, the “Speed Drive” artist began posting photos of Daniel on social media. In May 2022, Charli XCX shared pictures of herself with Daniel during a “~ delicious ~ week ~ off” when they spent time outdoors, painting and hanging out with friends. The singer’s Instagram also features photos from their time at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022 and during festivities after the 2023 Brit Awards.

Before their engagement, Charli XCX, 31, and Daniel, 33, collaborated for the dance anthem “In the City,” featuring Sam Smith.

The betrothed Brits weren’t the only musicians feeling the love Tuesday. Several singers and celebrities — including the Japanese House, Hannah Diamond and Kim Petras — expressed joy for the couple in the Instagram comments.

“aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations lovebirds!!!!!,” Dua Lipa replied.

“I cry,” wrote the 1975 frontman Healy.

Muna, Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Arlo Parks and Rachel Sennott also congratulated the pair.

Times audience engagement editor David Viramontes contributed to this report.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

