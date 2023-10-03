Matty Healy apologizes for his recent controversies as the 1975 plays the Hollywood Bowl

Matty Healy has been saying a lot of stuff over the last few months. Probably too much stuff.

And on Monday night, the 1975’s frontman issued a public apology for his recent wrongdoings during the band’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

In a video captured on social media, Healy told the L.A. crowd, “I think it is important to take inventory of yourself so you become aware when your intentions and your actions don’t align. So, because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologize to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward.”

In January, Healy mocked Ice Spice’s ethnicity on “The Adam Friedland Show” podcast, laughing at the hosts’ jokes speculating about the New York rapper‘s ethnicity. Nick Mullen and Friedland, who are both comics, called her an “Inuit spice girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady” and imitated Hawaiian and Chinese accents. (Ice Spice is Nigerian and Dominican.)

In the same podcast, Healy egged on jokes about Japanese American incarceration during World War II by encouraging the hosts to mock Japanese accents before joining in and making crude jokes about his own sexual behavior regarding a porn website that prominently features Black women.

Healy attempted to explain that, in his mind, his intentions have often been misinterpreted.

“I think it’s also important I express my intentions so everybody knows there is no ill will coming from me,” he said. “You see, as an ‘artist,’ I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally.”

Specifically calling out the news around his comments on Ice Spice, Healy added he “performed exaggerated versions” of himself on “other stages be it in print or in one podcast ... in an often misguided attempt to fulfill the kind of character role of the 21st-century rock star.”

The “She’s American” artist continued his speech by saying, “You can probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy.”

He then went on to finish his monologue by parlaying his message into a satirical bit about the online therapy service BetterHelp.

In April, Healy (kind of) apologized to Ice Spice during the band’s performance in Auckland, New Zealand, saying his apology was “not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d—. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

The “Princess Diana” rapper revealed last week that Healy “apologized to me a bunch of times. ... We’re good.”

Ice Spice said the “Robbers” singer’s comments left her “so confused.”

“I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s— like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?,’” she said. “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?”

The 23-year-old rapper, who is a fan of the 1975, said she and Healy recently ran into each other, and that he showed concern for her.

“He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?,”’ she said. “I’m like, ‘Of course.’”

The 1975 announced last week that the band will go on an “indefinite hiatus” from performing after the end of its ongoing tour, which ends in the spring.

The band made the announcement during a performance in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center, the first stop of its Still ... At Their Very Best tour.

“It’s wonderful you’re all here,” Healy told that crowd, according to video of the performance. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

Times staff writers Alexandra Del Rosario, Astrid Kayembe and Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.