Sorry, sad puppies: Sarah McLachlan sets ‘Fumbling Towards Ecstasy’ 30th anniversary tour

Canadian singer and anti-animal cruelty icon Sarah McLachlan is ready to swap “singing for puppies for singing to people.”

McLachlan, known for her hits “Angel” and “I Will Remember You,” will hit the road next summer to celebrate 30 years of her Grammy-nominated album, “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.” In a cheeky Instagram video shared Monday, the singer — whose music has been associated with heartbreaking animal shelter commercials since the early aughts — assured her fans that “I’m not here to make you cry while showing you the saddest puppies and kittens you’ve ever seen,” and revealed her tour plans.

She continued her video: “I’ll be playing the album in its entirety, along with some of my greatest hits — hopefully all of your favorites, and maybe a few new ones.”

The three-time Grammy winner will hit the road starting May 25, 2024, in Seattle. The “Possession” artist, 55, will take over the Hollywood Bowl on May 31 before going to Palm Springs on June 1 and San Diego on June 2, respectively. She will also stop in Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York City and Atlanta before bringing her tour to a close in Sugar Land, Texas, on July 6.

Singers Feist and Allison Russell will join McLachlan for various shows. Tickets will go on pre-sale Tuesday, while general tickets will be available Friday at noon local time.

McLachlan, the founder of the touring all-female festival known as Lilith Fair, released her third studio album, “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” in 1993. It received an alternative music performance nomination at the 1994 Grammy Awards. At the 40th Grammy Awards, McLachlan won the pop instrumental performance and female pop vocal performance prizes for her songs “Last Dance” and “Building a Mystery,” respectively. In 2000, she won the Grammy for female pop vocal performance for “I Will Remember You.” She touts a career total of 14 Grammy nods.

The singer is a 12-time Juno Awards winner and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in a statement shared by producer Live Nation. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”