Melissa Etheridge and Jewel announce co-headlining tour, with an L.A. show in July

Someone bring Melissa Etheridge some water because she’s continuing her national tour into the summer and fall. And she’s bringing some special guests.

The “I’m The Only One” singer announced Tuesday on social media that she will be hitting the road as the temperature spikes this year with fellow singer-songwriter Jewel. The summer endeavor is a bit of a fling for Etheridge, who also has a solo tour lined up for the spring.

Etheridge‘s I’m Not Broken tour will see the Grammy winner travel across the United States beginning with a March 14 show in Santa Cruz. She will then set off for several shows in Australia in May.

Her co-headlining tour with Jewel will kick off July 11 in Bonner, Mont. Etheridge and the “You Were Meant For Me” artist will play at San Diego’s the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on July 23, in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater on July 24 and at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on July 26.

Jewel and Etheridge will briefly part ways for most of August as the “Like the Way I Do” artist will play a series of concerts in the Midwest and East Coast with the folk-rock duo Indigo Girls.

The “Foolish Games” singer will reunite with Etheridge in September with a gig in Cary, N.C., and play with her through the end of the tour in October with a show in Rogers, Ark.

Etheridge most recently came to Southern California when she performed at the 2023 Stagecoach country music festival in Indio in April. She was one of the biggest acts at the long-running music event alongside Luke Bryan, ZZ Top, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers.