Adele sets ‘random’ but ‘still fabulous’ Munich shows after she wraps Las Vegas residency

Adele will play a quartet of shows in Munich in August that she is billing as “exclusive European performances.”

Adele is a creature of comfort, convenience and, apparently, continuity.

The powerhouse vocalist has set a small run of shows in Munich, Germany, this summer that will begin in August after she closes her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in June.

The “Hello” and “Easy On Me” singer, 35, will play shows at Munich Messe on Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10, billing them as “exclusive European performances.”

The British balladeer appeared to tease the announcement earlier Tuesday, posting an animated gif of glam headshots set to “Oh My God” from her “30” album. The teaser post prompted her followers to speculate about a world tour, a new album or a documentary announcement. What they got was a mini-residency and a new set of opportunities to see her perform live.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park [in 2022] and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans,” she wrote late Tuesday on Instagram.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea — a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!”

The “Rolling in the Deep” crooner noted that she hadn’t played Europe since 2016 — likely during Adele Live, her third concert tour — aside from playing Hyde Park in London in 2022. The singer, who has since settled in Los Angeles with her son Angelo and who commutes to Las Vegas for her weekend appearances, said she “couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.”

“Guten Tag babes x,” she added.

Munich Messe — also known as Messe München — is an exhibition center, and Adele’s shows will take place in an open-air arena created for her quartet of performances. Pre-registration for the shows is already underway on Adele’s website; that window runs through Feb. 5. Those who register will be sent a link on Feb. 6, and the pre-sale will begin Feb. 7. As with her Weekend With Adele shows, registration does not guarantee a ticket.