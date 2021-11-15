Advertisement
Share
Music

Adele calls it the ‘easiest’ relationship she’s ever had. Who is boyfriend Rich Paul?

Three people watching a basketball game
Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Oct. 19.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Adele, the queen of broken hearts who has built a career on weepy ballads, is a happy gal these days. And the acerbic British singer-songwriter seems to credit some of her good fortune to her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

The “Easy on Me” balladeer has praised the Klutch Sports Group founder, 39, and has been surprisingly open with journalists about their relationship in a number of interviews leading up to her new album, “30,” which will be released Friday.

On Sunday, the powerhouse singer discussed Paul with Oprah Winfrey during her CBS special, “Adele One Night Only,” gushing over her new beau, his sense of humor and wits. Paul also posted a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram showcasing moments from the prerecorded sit-down interview.

“He’s just hilarious,” she told Winfrey. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Advertisement
ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Adele. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Television

Adele’s interview with Oprah was a snooze. Lucky for us, her music did the talking

After the talk-show icon pried royal revelations from Harry and Meghan, Sunday’s sit-down interview/concert special felt frustratingly shallow.

The 33-year-old described the “easiness” of their relationship and noted that it’s the first time she’s “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

“It’s just timing,” she added. “But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

She and Paul, who Forbes has deemed “one of the sports world’s most polarizing figures” and listed him among the world’s top 10 most powerful list in 2020, raised eyebrows when they stepped out together in July. That’s when they were photographed attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. They showed up with one of Paul’s clients and longtime friend, Lakers star LeBron James, and have taken in a few more games ever since.

A blond woman posing in a black sweater

Music

Hello? That was Adele who shut down Griffith Observatory for a secret show last night

Fans spotted Adele singing at L.A.'s Griffith Observatory this weekend ahead of her highly anticipated TV concert special, ‘Adele One Night Only.’

Adele and Paul’s joint appearance this summer came two months after the Cleveland native teased in a New Yorker profile that he had been “hanging out” with a major pop star, who wasn’t named in the piece. Though he insisted in the article that he wasn’t dating and was single.

However, the 15-time Grammy winner has been more forthcoming while promoting her “comeback” album — her first in six years — that emotionally dissects her life during and after her divorce from Simon Konecki and her self-proclaimed “Saturn return.” Adele has said she was devastated and embarrassed by her divorce, quit drinking and started working out to help her feel “centered.”

Speaking to Winfrey, Adele credited Konecki for being a positive influence while they were married too.

Adele performs at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in L.A. on Feb. 12, 2017. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Music

Grab a tissue. You’re not the only one crying to Adele’s new song

Adele is back with a new song, ‘Easy on Me,’ which has weepy fans welcoming the singer back into their lives after a six-year hiatus.

“I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest. He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and [our son] Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life. I was so young, and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it.”

“He came in and was stable,” she said. “The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life.”

Adele previously said that showing off her relationship with Paul at the high-profile basketball game wasn’t intentional.

Built by Sater Development, the Georgian-inspired traditional home has more than 6,300 square feet of refined living space, a living room with an antique marble fireplace and a subdued study with a wet bar. Ralph Lauren lighting brightens the chef's kitchen, which is outfitted with professional-grade appliances. A garden-view family room sits off the kitchen area. Wellness amenities such as a gym with a Peleton exercise bike and a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit are among health-conscious features of the newly built home on North Sierra Drive. Listed for $12.195 million, the Beverly Hills abode comes with three months worth of twice-weekly yoga lessons. Cold-pressed juice deliveries by a juiceologist are also included in the sale price.

Real Estate

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul buys Beverly Hills ‘wellness’ house for $11.7 million

Just in time for basketball season, NBA agent-to-the-stars Rich Paul has shelled out $11.7 million for a newly built home in Beverly Hills.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it,” the British star told Vogue, which reported that the topic did come up on the way to the game. “He was like, ‘What are people going to say?’ And I was like, ‘That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.’ And he was like, ‘OK, cool.’”

The couple made waves on social media and were outed by celebrity gossip purveyor Deuxmoi. But the two remained mum — until September when they went Instagram official with a shared portrait that Adele captioned with a heart emoji. But she didn’t verbally confirm the relationship until her Vogue interview was published in early October.

Adele said that she and Paul were friends for a while but didn’t start a relationship until the beginning of 2021.

“He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said.

Two men in suits, laughing
LeBron James, left, and agent Rich Paul attend an event in 2018.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G)

The two met on the dance floor of a mutual friend’s birthday party a couple years prior while she was a “bit drunk” and solicited him to “sign” her. (Klutch, which he launched in 2012, is part of United Talent Agency and represents James, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Anthony Davis, as well as other NBA players.)

“He’s just so f— funny. ... He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she told Vogue.

She elaborated in Rolling Stone recently, saying that she assumes that they danced to a song by her close friend Drake — mostly because the DJ was playing too much Drake that night.

A woman waving in a green dress

Music

What happens when Adele does her first Instagram Live? Fans want to know her secrets

On Instagram Live over the weekend, pop musician Adele sounded off on Beyoncé, Peppa Pig, her son’s birthday, her new album and so much more.

Not long after that, news of their pairing broke before Adele was even able to tell the people in her life about Paul.

“I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself,” she told Rolling Stone.

The Oscar winner said she reconnected with Paul in the spring, around the time her estranged father was dying, and has introduced him to her 9-year-old son, Angelo. Paul also has three kids but has never been married, according to the New Yorker.

A blond woman posing in a black sweater

Music

Adele returns with all the breakup feels on ‘Easy on Me’: Listen

Adele’s first new song in six years, ‘Easy on Me,’ is the lead single from her forthcoming album, ’30,’ due Nov. 19.

The singer said she feels safe with Paul and doesn’t have to second-guess around him. In fact, she described the romance as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she told Vogue. “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

And all we want is another album about it.

MusicSports
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement