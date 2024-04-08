Advertisement
Music

C.J. Snare, vocalist for pop-metal group FireHouse, dies at 64

C.J. Snare performs with FireHouse in 2016 in Cedar Park, Texas.
(Gary Miller / Getty Images)
By August BrownStaff Writer 
Share

C.J. Snare, the lead singer of the pop-metal band FireHouse, died on Friday from cardiac arrest. He was 64.

“Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll,” the band posted on its Facebook page. “It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse...As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ’s untimely passing.”

Snare’s bombastic vocal work and keyboard arrangements helped make FireHouse singles like “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “Reach For the Sky” and “Love of a Lifetime” staples of the early ’90s hair-metal scene. Snare co-founded the group in 1987 in Charlotte, N.C., and its 1990 self-titled debut LP went double-platinum.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 18, 2018 - Guitarist Wayne Kramer, of MC5, rehearses for his upcoming tour at Bedrock Rehearsal in Los Angeles June 17, 2018. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Wayne Kramer, influential guitarist of MC5, dead at 75

Wayne Kramer, the influential guitarist of Michigan’s hard rock band MC5, has died. He was 75. No cause of death was given.

Feb. 2, 2024

While the band’s popularity waxed and waned in influence as hair-metal turned to grunge in the ’90s, the group maintained a global fanbase and were especially popular in Asia, and continued to tour headline dates and hard rock festivals. Its most recent album, 2011’s “Full Circle,” featured re-recordings of old material.

In September, Snare announced that he was taking a brief leave from the band to recover from abdominal surgery. Last month, Snare wrote that, post-surgery, he was “Feeling Stronger Everyday ! I’ll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery ❤️‍🩹 before my return.”

Greg Lee of Hepcat performs at the Back to the Beach Festival at Huntington State Beach in 2018 in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Music

Greg Lee, singer of influential L.A. ska band Hepcat, dies at 53

Lee suffered a brain aneurysm followed by cardiac arrest on March 17 at his home in Paramount; he died in the hospital.

March 20, 2024

“CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years,” the band’s statement continued. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world. ‘Reach for the Sky’ CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & Arts
August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement