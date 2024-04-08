C.J. Snare, vocalist for pop-metal group FireHouse, dies at 64

C.J. Snare, the lead singer of the pop-metal band FireHouse, died on Friday from cardiac arrest. He was 64.

“Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll,” the band posted on its Facebook page. “It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse...As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery. We are all in complete shock with CJ’s untimely passing.”

Snare’s bombastic vocal work and keyboard arrangements helped make FireHouse singles like “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “Reach For the Sky” and “Love of a Lifetime” staples of the early ’90s hair-metal scene. Snare co-founded the group in 1987 in Charlotte, N.C., and its 1990 self-titled debut LP went double-platinum.

While the band’s popularity waxed and waned in influence as hair-metal turned to grunge in the ’90s, the group maintained a global fanbase and were especially popular in Asia, and continued to tour headline dates and hard rock festivals. Its most recent album, 2011’s “Full Circle,” featured re-recordings of old material.

In September, Snare announced that he was taking a brief leave from the band to recover from abdominal surgery. Last month, Snare wrote that, post-surgery, he was “Feeling Stronger Everyday ! I’ll be back on stage with FireHouse before you know it. Health is first so making a FULL recovery ❤️‍🩹 before my return.”

“CJ was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years,” the band’s statement continued. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world. ‘Reach for the Sky’ CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.”

