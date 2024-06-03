Cyndi Lauper sets four California shows as she plans to kick off farewell tour this fall

Cyndi Lauper, who stars in the new documentary “Let the Canary Sing,” will embark on a 23-date farewell tour in October.

Girls just wanna tour: Cyndi Lauper is embarking on her three-month farewell tour this fall, the pop-music legend announced Monday.

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time” hitmaker, who is the subject of a new Paramount+ documentary, will kick off her final tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Oct. 18. Per Monday’s announcement, the 23-date tour will hit major cities across the U.S., including her hometown of New York City with a Madison Square Garden show Oct. 30. The tour will run through Dec. 5, when the Grammy winner plays the last show in Chicago.

Pop & Hiss Pop music review: Cyndi Lauper just wants to have fun This article was originally on a blog post platform and may be missing photos, graphics or links.

Before that, the 70-year-old will make her way up and down California, playing the Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego on Nov. 20, the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Nov. 23, the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on Nov. 24 and the Chase Center in San Francisco on Nov. 26.

Advertisement

Tickets will be available this week, starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday.

The general ticket sale begins Friday, according to concert giant and tour promoter Live Nation. Special guests joining Lauper on tour will be announced at a later date. The singer also will be hitting the festival circuit this summer with appearances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Glastonbury Festival also in the U.K. and Rock in Rio in Brazil before embarking on her tour.

The Brooklyn-born pop icon, the first woman in history to have four top-five singles from a debut album, reached the pinnacle of pop music in the 1980s with her spirited anthem “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” off her first album, “She’s So Unusual,” which helped her earn a best new artist Grammy Award.

Music Cyndi Lauper sees herself in Billie Eilish and Lizzo: They’re ‘not about being an object’ Cyndi Lauper brings her Home for the Holidays benefit to L.A. for the first time Dec. 10, with special guests from Marilyn Manson to Billy Porter.

The “True Colors” singer’s tour announcement landed the day before her documentary, “Let the Canary Sing,” begins streaming on Paramount+. The feature-length film, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, was directed by Emmy Award winner Alison Ellwood and explores the singer’s life and career.

“Over the years I’ve been asked to do a documentary about my life and work, but it never felt like the right time,” Lauper said last month. “Until now. When I first met Alison Ellwood, I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that.”

To celebrate the tour and film, Lauper will be honored Tuesday with an imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where a private screening of the film and Q&A will follow that evening.

Over the weekend, the Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist joined West Hollywood’s annual Pride Parade as the celebration’s Lifetime Ally Icon honoree. The award recognized Lauper for her years of advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ rights, social justice and women’s issues.