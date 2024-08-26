Charli XCX ‘happy to help’ after Kamala Harris tweet influences presidential push

“Brat” Charli XCX, right, clarifies “my music is not political” after Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign channeled the singer’s viral album.

Charli XCX’s influence on Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is undeniable — even if the British singer says it was unintentional.

The “Vroom Vroom” and “Guess” pop star shared her two cents about how her viral “Brat” album and its slime-green aesthetic became a cornerstone in Harris’ social media strategy, clarifying in a recent interview she doesn’t see herself as “a political artist.”

“I’m not Bob Dylan, and I’ve never pretended to be,” she told New York Magazine in a cover story published Monday. “My music is not political. ... Everything I do in my life feeds back into my art. Everything I say, wear, think, enjoy — it all funnels back into my art. Politics doesn’t feed my art.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the British singer — who cannot vote in the U.S. — released her pop album “Brat” to critical acclaim and near-instant virality on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. For weeks, the energetic album inspired viral dances, seemingly endless memes and a wealth of other online content. Then in late July, “brat” unexpectedly became part of the political conversation.

Hours after President Biden withdrew from the presidential race and voiced his support for his vice president, Charli XCX (Charlotte Aitchison) tweeted,”Kamala IS brat.” Hopping on the album’s popularity and online ubiquity, the Harris presidential campaign quickly embraced “Brat” and its aesthetic, sharing memes and rebranding its @KamalaHQ account on X to mimic the hit album’s cover. Within weeks, “brat” and its connection to the Harris campaign’s efforts to appeal to younger voters dominated headlines and became a hot topic on networks, including CNN.

The 32-year-old singer told New York Magazine she didn’t intend her tweet to be an endorsement for Harris, but rather “something positive and lighthearted.” She also said she’s come to embrace her role in this electoral cycle.

Advertisement

“To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me,” Charli XCX said. “I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever.”

The singer hasn’t been the only celebrity to voice support for Harris amid her bid against former President Trump . Last week’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee was a star-studded affair that featured appearances from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Kerry Washington.