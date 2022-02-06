The best places to drink near SoFi Stadium

1
Perhaps you’re one of the lucky out-of-towners who scored a ticket to the Super Bowl — or maybe you’re a local looking for some new hangouts. Whatever brings you to the vicinity of SoFi Stadium, you’ll be able to find your drink of choice. Here’s a list of must-try tap rooms, coffeehouses and wine and tea bars.
Common Space
Hawthorne and its surrounding cities are increasingly becoming a hub of SoCal craft beer, and Common Space is a terrific beacon to start a local brewery crawl that might also include AleWorks across the way or Three Weavers in Inglewood. Common Space is welcoming and unpretentious; the tap room begins populating right at opening with people in workwear from nearby companies. A generous patio and open plan offer views of the outfit’s enormous steel tanks, where brewers make Common Space’s diverse mix of lagers, ales and IPAs. The Sonrisa, a Mexican-style lager with an ABV of 4.2%, is a great place to start. — D.H.
3411 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, (424) 456-4355, commonspace.la
El Colibri Juice and Snacks
The cucumber agua fresca from this tiny storefront is cool, sweet and refreshing, with all the vibrance of a freshly cut cucumber. If you’re looking for cold-pressed juices, smoothies packed with superfoods (I recommend the Kale Detox) and agua frescas, this is the place. And there are sandwiches too. — J.H.
128 S. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (424) 731-6097, instagram.com/elcolibri_juiceandsnacks
Far Field Beer Co.
With most of the breweries in the nearby areas housed in industrial buildings, this converted auto-body shop in Lawndale, with its open second story and blond wood walls, feels more like a bright seaside retreat. The tap list covers a broad spectrum of styles that recently included sour ales, a cream ale, oyster stout, Imperial oatmeal stouts, multiple IPAs and more. For those looking to sip something sans alcohol, the Hawaiian sparkling tea feels almost restorative, with bright notes of passion fruit and peach. — J.H.
4471 Rosecrans Ave., Lawndale, (424) 257-0887, farfieldbeer.com
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Partners Ajay Relan, Yonnie Hagos and Issa Rae (yes, really) see coffee shops as cornerstones of any community, and they build their Hilltop cafes with that in mind: Their coffee bars have served as art galleries, crafting and coloring workshops, and homes for pop-up artists and florists alike. They also happen to serve excellent coffee and all-day fare. There’s always a rotation of seasonal drinks, which are worth detouring for, but some of the now-signature house concoctions have quickly become my go-to (just try and stop me from ordering an iced pistachio latte every time). Round it out with a breakfast burrito, tartine “droptop” and some beignets in the airy and mellow two-story space to really “find your Hilltop.” — S.B.
170 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (323) 743-8100, findyourhilltop.com
Los Angeles Ale Works
When it opened in 2016, this was the first brewery in Hawthorne. There’s a sizable selection of ales, lagers and IPAs, with more than two dozen varieties available daily. If hard seltzer is more your speed, they have that too. For coffee lovers, the Buttress of Windsor is a jet-black, cold-brew coffee porter with a strong java flavor. With multiple areas for seating (patio, tasting room and lounge room with games), there’s plenty of room to spread out and catch a game, inside or out. — J.H.
12918 Cerise Ave., Hawthorne, (424) 456-4191, laaleworks.com
Mingles Tea Bar
Owner Lara Curtis mixes all her own loose-leaf tea blends, with some specifically designed for purported health benefits. The Bright-Eyed blend incorporates cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, sarsaparilla and black peppercorn. And there’s something for everyone, with a selection of caffeine-free tea blends too. For something to eat, there are Curtis’ mother’s desserts. Her lemon cake and peach cobbler are excellent. — J.H.
8443 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood, (424) 704-2777, minglesteabar.com
Sip & Sonder
Founders and friends Shanita Nicholas and Amanda-Jane Thomas have created a beacon of both craft coffee and community on the historic stretch of Market Street in Inglewood. Sip & Sonder roasts its beans in-house, crafts some truly exquisite caffeinated concoctions, hosts panel discussions on equity and Black business, uplifts Black creators by showcasing their art and food — if the Caribbean patties from pop-up Bridgetown Roti are on offer, be sure to order at least one — and runs its own nonprofit, called Sonder Impact, to further Black small business and investment. — S.B.
108 S. Market St., Inglewood, (424) 800-2242, sipandsonder.com
Three Weavers Brewing Co.
Located in a gray industrial building, Three Weavers boasts a 12,000-square-foot brewery and an expansive beer garden that, on a busy weekend, feels like the best block party. The core lineup on tap features a West Coast-style IPA called Expatriate, a kolsch named Seafarer and the Midnight Flight imperial stout. There’s a TV playing that day’s game and a rotating lineup of food trucks, so you never have to leave the party. — J.H.
1031 W. Manchester Blvd., A-B, Inglewood, (310) 400-5830, threeweavers.la
Tortugo Brewing Co.
When I first walked into Tortugo Brewing Co., I sort of breathed a sigh of relief and said, “Yessss, now this is the real Inglewood!” In an industrial section of central Inglewood — a triangular pocket between the 405, La Cienega Boulevard and Florence Avenue — Tortugo Brewing has been quietly building a sense of localism and community for craft beer drinkers that simply reflects the lived reality. The staff is friendly and unfussy, there is a kitchen of sorts offering fries and burgers, and the IPAs are extra-satisfying. I’m bred on San Diego-style IPAs, without apology, and the West Coast Livin’ offers a rich whiff of home. — D.H.
916 W. Hyde Park Blvd., Inglewood, (424) 227-9963, facebook.com/Tortugobrewing
1010 Wine & Events
In 2021, sisters LeAnn and Leslie Jones opened a destination where nearly every sip on the menu is sourced from Black vintners and brewers. Wine pours often are available by the glass, bottle or flight — including sangria flights — and might include options such as Eighty-One, from Paso Robles; Black Girl Magic wines, from another set of siblings, Robin and Andrea McBride; and Meadows Estate Vineyard, in Oregon. The brief but compelling food menu offers spiced-up spins on classics with options like grilled steak with Creole butter, and a sweet and cinnamon-tinged peach cobbler riff on panna cotta. Be on the lookout for the daily wine specials. — S.B.
1010 N. La Brea Ave., Inglewood, (424) 331-9400, 1010wineandevents.com
