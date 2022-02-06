The best places to drink near SoFi Stadium

Hilltop coffee bars have served as art galleries, crafting and coloring workshops, and homes for pop-up artists and florists. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Partners Ajay Relan, Yonnie Hagos and Issa Rae (yes, really) see coffee shops as cornerstones of any community, and they build their Hilltop cafes with that in mind: Their coffee bars have served as art galleries, crafting and coloring workshops, and homes for pop-up artists and florists alike. They also happen to serve excellent coffee and all-day fare. There’s always a rotation of seasonal drinks, which are worth detouring for, but some of the now-signature house concoctions have quickly become my go-to (just try and stop me from ordering an iced pistachio latte every time). Round it out with a breakfast burrito, tartine “droptop” and some beignets in the airy and mellow two-story space to really “find your Hilltop.” — S.B.