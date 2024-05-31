‘Completely heartsick’ Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour to spend time with family

Amid reports about her struggling marriage, Jennifer Lopez has canceled her embattled summer tour to spend time with her children, family and close friends.

Jennifer Lopez’s embattled “This is Me ... Live” tour has been canceled before it began.

The actor-singer’s 2024 summer tour was scrapped so that Lopez can take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” representatives for concert giant Live Nation announced Friday.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the Grammy Award winner said Friday in a message to fans through her OntheJLo newsletter.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…,” she wrote.

The cancellation comes amid reports of disappointing sales for the tour, which was announced in February and pegged to the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s “This is Me ... Now” album and film. From there, the 54-year-old performer and Live Nation pivoted, canceling several stops in March and rebranding the tour in April as a greatest hits outing.

However, The Times confirmed Friday through a person close to Lopez that sales were not a factor in the cancellation decision and that the tour had been seeing an uptick in ticket sales in key cities.

The news comes amid proliferating reports that Lopez and her husband, Oscar winner Ben Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, are struggling in their marriage and believed to be living apart. (The couple was initially engaged in the early 2000s, and the former flames rekindled their romance for Bennifer 2.0 in 2021.)

Neither Lopez nor Affleck has publicly commented about split reports — aside from her chiding a reporter for asking about it while she promoted her Netflix film “Atlas” last week — and their representatives did not comment on the state of the marriage when reached Friday by The Times.

Live Nation on Friday said ticket holders who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster would receive automatic refunds. Those who purchased via third-party resale sites should reach out to their point of purchase for more details.