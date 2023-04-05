Spend Easter weekend with John Waters and the ‘filthiest person alive’

How did we get to April? New Year’s Day seems like only yesterday and tomorrow might as well be Halloween. As I try to grasp the concept of time, April started strong with new music from Tyler, the Creator and Chlöe Bailey — the perfect score to my time travel. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for this upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly Countdown

“The movie is actually worse than it ever was,” John Waters says of “Pink Flamingos.” (Greg Gorman)

1. John Waters Easter 2023 at Madonna Inn

John Waters’ “Pink Flamingos” was panned by critics and banned in some territories upon its release in 1972. Fran Lebowitz called the film “the sickest movie ever made” while Variety dubbed it “one of the most vile, stupid and repulsive films ever made.” Waters told The Times that he enjoys the negative reviews after 50-plus years. “Pink Flamingos” has since entered the Criterion Collection and was declared by Variety in 2022 to be one of the 100 greatest movies ever made , decades after its scathing review. The movie is now a cult hit. It’s a dark comedy that stars countercultural drag queen Divine as a criminal who is challenged by the Marbles, a duo envious of Divine’s reputation as “the filthiest person alive.”

“He always wanted to be Elizabeth Taylor and the creature from the Black Lagoon put together,” Waters said of Divine. “He was a monster to scare hippies.”

The film includes everything from crushing a live chicken to a “singing” anus. It’s an experience not meant for the faint of heart.

“The movie is actually worse than it ever was,” Waters joked. But he said “it still works,” especially with a young audience. In celebration of its 50 years, the Madonna Inn — which Waters described as “where the Flintstones took acid” — and Lethal Amounts present John Waters Easter on Saturday with a special screening and live commentary by Waters and Mink Stole. Tickets range from $119 to $269 and can be found on Lethal Amounts’ website .

Marlene Beltran as the Mestiza Narrator. (Rob Aft)

2. ‘L.A. Real’

Performer Marlene Beltran, a first-generation Chicana, digs into the history of Los Angeles to gain a stronger connection to the city. “L.A. Real” is a solo performance that explores what it means to be a Latina in California, unearthing the political and cultural past to see what stories of Latinidad have gone overlooked. The show presented by About Productions is written and directed by Theresa Chavez. Beltran calls it a story of ancestral memory, resilience and the reclamation of Los Angeles. Recommended by The Times’ Deborah Vankin, the show runs until Saturday at Plaza de la Raza’s Margo Albert Theatre. Tickets cost $25 to $35 and can be found on About Productions’ website .

“Let the Crows Come.” (Jake Armour)

3. ‘Let the Crows Come’

In Ashwini Ramaswamy’s “Let the Crows Come,” crows have a message to share with the living and dead. The performance features three dancers deconstructing Bharatanatyam, an Indian classical dance, with modern and African diasporic dance and Gaga, a movement language developed by Ohad Naharin in Israel. Together, the meshing of styles explores memory and how it may differ from person to person. The recommendation comes from The Times’ Jessica Gelt. “Let the Crows Come” makes its West Coast premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets range from $40 to $70 and can be found on the theater’s website .

4. ‘Kang Seung Lee: The Heart of a Hand’

The Vincent Price Art Museum in Monterey Park presents a new exhibition that pays tribute to Goh Choo San, a prominent Singaporean-born choreographer and ballet dancer who died of an AIDS-related illness. Korean-born, L.A.-based Kang Seung Lee pays homage to the dancer by sharing San’s life, digging deeper into his queer and Asian identities. The exhibition features multimedia collage paintings and other artworks that culminate in Lee’s archival research. The Times’ Carolina A. Miranda recommends this exhibition and was moved by the room-sized single-channel video installation created by Lee, Joshua Serafin and Nathan Mercury Kim that combines the aesthetics of ballet and club dance culture. She also recommends lounging on the artist-designed cushions while you watch — read her inaugural L.A. museum seating report card here . The exhibition is free and runs until July 22. The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Details on the exhibition can be found on its website .

Edwin Marcelin in studio. (Tricia Beanum)

5. ‘Elevation: Abstract Meditations on Iconic Black Discipline’

UNREPD presents a debut solo exhibition by Edwin Marcelin. The exhibition at the Grand L.A. downtown is full of abstract works in two parts, a series of paintings and a video installation created 20 years apart about abstraction in the making of Black iconography. “Elevation: Abstract Meditations on Iconic Black Discipline” is part of UNREPD’s nine-month-long residency at the Grand L.A. and can be viewed until May 21. The residency continues after Marcelin’s exhibition with solo shows by Corey Pemberton, Valincy-Jean Patelli and Moncho 1929. The exhibit is free and open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. More information can be found on UNREPD’s website .

Bonus round: A Live Read of ‘Jennifer’s Body’

“Jennifer’s Body” will be reinterpreted for the stage in a live reading. (Film Independent)

“Hell is a teenage girl” and she’s coming back to life for a live reading of the 2009 cult classic “Jennifer’s Body.” The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills and Film Independent present a reading of the film at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The movie is being reinterpreted for the stage by original director Karyn Kusama. The horror comedy centers around the unlikely friendship between nerdy Needy and popular Jennifer, the hottest girl in high school. When Jennifer becomes demonically possessed and kills the boys at school to uphold her beauty and youth, Needy seeks justice. The reading is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and tickets range from $25 to $35. More details can be found on the Wallis’ website .

Your L.A. weekend, all mapped out

For a more comprehensive roundup of exhibitions, concerts, screenings, festivals and other events, check out Matt Cooper’s Culture Guide. The mapped list is a go-to for those who make plans based on the commute, and it also can be filtered by event type and price.

On my mind

Andrew Pearson in “Abbale.” (Brian Hashimoto)

I have an emotional connection to objects, and Thursday’s performance of “Abbale” at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood reminded me why. The dance-theater piece began on a comedic note, dissecting the meaning of “daddy.” Daddy the father, daddy the lover, daddy the giver, daddy the supporter — the list goes on. Throughout the performance, writer and performer Andrew Pearson told the story of how he fell in love with Ben Jehoshua, and how they split. Along the way, he made comical quips about his vanity. But as he looked inward about the motives for his hunt for attention, a beautiful story unfolded.

Pearson examined the relationship he had with his father, and the relationship Jehoshua had with his own dad. Pearson wore a large coat throughout the show that at first seemed like any other article of clothing. But upon learning that it was Jehoshua’s coat that he wore on a trip with his father, the fabric looked heavier as it draped over a chair on stage. It felt like the seams held together memories of Jehoshua’s father slurping goulash and smiling. Pearson danced with the coat one more time, lifting it delicately in front of him and inching his hand through the arms. The coat suddenly became more than a piece of fabric. And in the final moment of the show, an old photo of Jehoshua wearing it with his father by his side was projected on a screen. Beyond the jokes, a story of lineage prevailed.

Ruthie Fantaye competes against Sean Lew at the Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifier in Los Angeles on April 1. (Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool)

On Saturday, I attended the Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles qualifier in downtown L.A. where the room bounced with energy and a love for dance. While dancers entered the space as competitors, there was a sense of camaraderie. Dancer Ruthie Fantaye cheered on Sean Lew even after losing their battle. The beauty of the competition was that dancers of all disciplines competed, so a house dancer could be up against a krumper. Dancers like Lew brought contemporary flare with impressive turns. No matter the style, what lingered were the playful emotions in the battles. You could see it in their faces. Fantaye even took off her earrings and threw them to the crowd mid-dance. These moments of personality sparked a conversation with the crowd and fostered community. In the end, it was down to Rebekah “Beks” Denegal and Lew. They were both so smooth and inventive in their movement — connecting to lyrics, the music and each other — but Lew took home the winning trophy.

Immediately after the dance competition, I went down the street to L.A. Dance Project to take a peek at the work of its Launch: L.A. resident artists — Megan Doheny and duo Mike Tyus and Luca Renzi. Doheny’s piece “Sing the Song From the Beginning” particularly stuck out to me that evening. The choreographer and dancer performed as home videos of her childhood played in the background. The music by Dylan Tedaldi included audio from the videos, including her saying “hop, two, three” as a child. It was heartwarming and spotlighted our relationship with memory. Doheny adorned a sparkly dress, moving as if she were a child, reaching up for a hug or lift, but never receiving it. The complete piece felt like a warm hug — a love letter to her past self.

Go out speed round

Billy White, “Untitled” (2023), acrylic on canvas, 72x60 in. (Billy White / SHRINE (Los Angeles))

Go out for free: Billy White has an exhibition of the perfect picnic, and you are all invited. “Picnic” features vibrant and expressive paintings he’s worked on at the NIAD Art Center, a nonprofit that helps those with developmental disabilities. The exhibit at Shrine in East Hollywood runs until May 13. The free gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and more details can be found online .

Go out before it closes: This one-weekend-only event at the REDCAT in downtown L.A. showcases a new work by Mapuche artist, singer and composer Elisa Avendaño Curaqueo and Chilean contemporary flamenco dancer Natalia Garcia-Huidobro. “Amor a la muerte (Love to Death),” created and directed by Samoan artist Lemi Ponifasio, is a response to the death of Camilo Catrillanca — who was fatally shot by Chilean police — blending voices and movement to dissect Chile’s history. Performances are at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $30 and details can be found on REDCAT’s website .

Go out and learn: Clay L.A. at Craft Contemporary may be over, but the Mid-Wilshire gallery has more fun in store this weekend with a family workshop. Artist Nini Sanchez will be leading a class on assemblage artwork, using recycled materials and hot glue to create abstract sculptures. The class is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday and tickets are free for members, $7 for children and $10 for adults. More details and information on how to sign up can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

Alannah Farrell in their studio. (A Klass)

Go out on a date: Alannah Farrell’s new solo exhibition at Anat Ebgi in East Hollywood is a tribute to queer friends, lovers and neighbors. Farrell’s paintings depict intimate and tender moments within the LGBTQ community. This exhibition opening on April 14 offers a romantic night of art with your significant other. The gallery is free and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More details on the exhibition can be found on Anat Ebgi’s website .

Go out with the kids: Let your kids get their hands dirty with L.A. Compost on Saturday with Magic Soil Day. The event kicks off the group’s Earth Month events at the Audubon Center in Montecito Heights. A workshop at 11 a.m. will invite the little ones to learn more about the magic of soil and composting. Outside of the workshop, Magic Soil Day also includes art activities, a bird-watching walk and a worm photo booth. The special celebration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free for the whole family. Details on the event and how to RSVP can be found on Audubon Center’s website .

Eddie Zuko. (Brok Wood)

Go out all night: Chicano singer-songwriter Eddie Zuko is coming to L.A.’s Fonda Theatre in Hollywood with Estevie. The artist blends melodic hip-hop and R&B with Latin grooves, creating bilingual bangers to fill your night. Zuko announced last month that he’ll be performing at Outside Lands in San Francisco, which also features headliners Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion. The performance at Fonda Theatre is at 9 p.m. Saturday and resale tickets range from $55 to $70. Details can be found on Zuko’s website .

Go out and wander: Vellum L.A. presents “Ipseity,” Enrique Agudo’s first solo exhibition. The exhibition features eight digital works presented on LED Luma Canvas displays. The show explores contemporary deities through allegorical scenes about the relationship between humans and technology. Get lost in these digital works of art at the Fairfax gallery. The exhibition opens Thursday and the gallery is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Details on the show can be found on Vellum L.A.’s website .

I’m all ears!

