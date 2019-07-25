What’s on TV Friday, July 26: The series finale of ‘Andi Mack’ on Disney

SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, the Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin. 8 p.m. CW
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Several of the agents are forced to confront ghosts from their past, metaphorical and otherwise, as they begin to realize that they are out of answers and running out of time. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved In the first of two new episodes, a bottlenose dolphin seeks the help of a scuba diver. In the second episode, a herd of wild elephants returns to the same place every year. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet
Andi Mack When Celia (Lauren Tom) leaves town, Andi and Bex (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden) throw another party in the series finale. Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush and Asher Angel also star. 8 p.m. Disney
The Big Stage Hosts Elizabeth Standon and James Maslow welcome another diverse lineup of entertainers to the noncompetitive platform for acts from around the world. Performers include the Future Kings, Mapy, PAVA, Daniel Emmet, Jason Garfield, Greg Frewin and W.O.W. Las Vegas. 8:30 p.m. CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fiere starts out in a 1940s Italian family eatery in Wilmington, Del., where beef braciole and meaty ravioli are made from scratch. Next, he’s in San Diego, where a diner serves elevated spins on meatloaf and the French dip sandwich. Finally, El Paso is home to a Middle Eastern restaurant that beefs up recipes from back home. 9 p.m. Food Network
Jett Bennie (Christopher Backus) keeps company with an unhinged Rosalie (Lucy Walters) in this new episode of the crime drama. Carla Gugino stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Savage Builds In the first of two new episodes, Adam Savage teams up with filmmaker Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) to restore a fleet of fighter planes. In the season finale, Savage teams up with former “MythBusters” costar Tory Belleci to stage an epic food fight. 10 p.m. Discovery
MotherFatherSon Kathryn and Caden (Helen McCrory and Billy Howle) plan to take on Max (Richard Gere), who is working on a strategy of his own. 10 p.m. Starz
MOVIES
Tomb Raider Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”) stars in director Roar Uthaug’s 2018 reboot of a movie franchise based on a hit video game. Dominic West and Walton Goggins also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Producer Adam Yamaguchi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Andy Grammer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Plastic surgeon Lisa Cassileth; Grae Drake; Danny Trejo; Frankie J and Baby Bash perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”); Jamie Bell (“Skin”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tituss Burgess performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Guest cohost Michael Symon; Barbie Ferreira. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Margaret Cho; Daphne Zuniga; Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week Robert Mueller’s testimony; election security: Mark Landler, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Rosalind Helderman, the Washington Post; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). Former Republican candidate for California governor John Cox. Stephanie Miller. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Jonas Brothers talk and perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Fred Savage; Koffee performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Applegate; Kenneth Branagh; Rival Sons perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Laura Dern; Megan Rapinoe; Catherine Cohen; Raghav Mehrotra performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Swimming semifinals and finals. From Gwangju, South Korea. 9 a.m. NBCSP
MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visits LAFC, 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe versus FC Barcelona, 1:55 a.m. Saturday ESPN
2019 Tour de France Stage 20: Albertville to Val Thorens, 5 a.m. Saturday NBC.
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
This week’s movies on TV
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes