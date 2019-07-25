What’s on TV Friday, July 26: The series finale of ‘Andi Mack’ on Disney

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, the Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin. 8 p.m. CW

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Several of the agents are forced to confront ghosts from their past, metaphorical and otherwise, as they begin to realize that they are out of answers and running out of time. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved In the first of two new episodes, a bottlenose dolphin seeks the help of a scuba diver. In the second episode, a herd of wild elephants returns to the same place every year. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Animal Planet

Andi Mack When Celia (Lauren Tom) leaves town, Andi and Bex (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden) throw another party in the series finale. Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush and Asher Angel also star. 8 p.m. Disney

The Big Stage Hosts Elizabeth Standon and James Maslow welcome another diverse lineup of entertainers to the noncompetitive platform for acts from around the world. Performers include the Future Kings, Mapy, PAVA, Daniel Emmet, Jason Garfield, Greg Frewin and W.O.W. Las Vegas. 8:30 p.m. CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fiere starts out in a 1940s Italian family eatery in Wilmington, Del., where beef braciole and meaty ravioli are made from scratch. Next, he’s in San Diego, where a diner serves elevated spins on meatloaf and the French dip sandwich. Finally, El Paso is home to a Middle Eastern restaurant that beefs up recipes from back home. 9 p.m. Food Network

Jett Bennie (Christopher Backus) keeps company with an unhinged Rosalie (Lucy Walters) in this new episode of the crime drama. Carla Gugino stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Savage Builds In the first of two new episodes, Adam Savage teams up with filmmaker Peter Jackson (“Lord of the Rings”) to restore a fleet of fighter planes. In the season finale, Savage teams up with former “MythBusters” costar Tory Belleci to stage an epic food fight. 10 p.m. Discovery

MotherFatherSon Kathryn and Caden (Helen McCrory and Billy Howle) plan to take on Max (Richard Gere), who is working on a strategy of his own. 10 p.m. Starz

MOVIES

Tomb Raider Alicia Vikander (“The Danish Girl”) stars in director Roar Uthaug’s 2018 reboot of a movie franchise based on a hit video game. Dominic West and Walton Goggins also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Producer Adam Yamaguchi. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andy Grammer performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lady Antebellum performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Plastic surgeon Lisa Cassileth; Grae Drake; Danny Trejo; Frankie J and Baby Bash perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”); Jamie Bell (“Skin”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tituss Burgess performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Guest cohost Michael Symon; Barbie Ferreira. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Margaret Cho; Daphne Zuniga; Bonnie Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Robert Mueller’s testimony; election security: Mark Landler, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell, NBC; Rosalind Helderman, the Washington Post; Manu Raju, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). Former Republican candidate for California governor John Cox. Stephanie Miller. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Hemsworth; Jonas Brothers talk and perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shaquille O’Neal; Fred Savage; Koffee performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Applegate; Kenneth Branagh; Rival Sons perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Laura Dern; Megan Rapinoe; Catherine Cohen; Raghav Mehrotra performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships Swimming semifinals and finals. From Gwangju, South Korea. 9 a.m. NBCSP

MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visits LAFC, 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe versus FC Barcelona, 1:55 a.m. Saturday ESPN

2019 Tour de France Stage 20: Albertville to Val Thorens, 5 a.m. Saturday NBC.

