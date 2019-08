Datebook: A group show marks five years of exhibitions at Park View / Paul Soto

We are entering the dog days of summer, but there’s no shortage of things to do. Here are six exhibitions and events to check out in the coming week:

“Automatic Door,” at Park View / Paul Soto. This exhibition marks the fifth anniversary of Park View Paul Soto which began life as a diminutive space inside Paul Soto’s apartment. It has since graduated to a real deal commercial storefront in Harvard Heights, But it’s still bursting with experimental ideas. Soto describes it as a space with which he would “like to create and support poetry.” The show will display new and recent works by Aidan Koch, Dylan Mira, Mark A. Rodriguez, Kate Spencer Stewart and various others. Opens Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. and runs through Aug. 30. 2271 W. Washington Blvd., Harvard Heights, Los Angeles, paulsoto.net.

“Bakeru: Transforming Spirits,” at Japan House. If you are looking for a kid-friendly exhibition that also offers lessons about folk traditions, then this is it. In this interactive display, participants don masks that allow digital technology to render them as figures from Japanese folklore on a large screen. These are inspired by tales from the northern region of Tohoku, such as the story of Namahage, a deity that frightens misbehaving children, or Shishi-Odori, a dance in which participants mimic beasts as part of beckoning a good harvest. The show also features paper and 3-D printed masks inspired by these legends. Mask-making workshops for kids will be held throughout the run of the show. Check the website for a full schedule. Through Oct. 6. Hollywood & Highland Center, Level 2, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, japanhouse.jp.

Visitors don masks for the interactive exhibition, "Bakeru: Transforming Spirits," at Japan House Los Angeles. (Japan House Los Angeles)

Artist Talk: “The Riddle Effect” with Mark Steven Greenfield and Dale Brockman Davis, at the Craft Contemporary. Greenfield, an artist known for his investigations of African American history and life, and Dale Brockman Davis, an artist who was also co-founder of the influential Brockman Gallery in Leimert Park in the ‘60s, will discuss their personal and artistic connections to sculptor John T. Riddle, currently the subject of a solo exhibition at the museum. The conversation will be moderated by curator jill moniz. This sounds like one not to miss. Sunday at 1 p.m. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, cafam.org.

“Eye-Con: The Artwork of Gusmano Cesaretti,” at These Days LA. Cesaretti is known for his unblinking photographic records of Los Angeles’ marginalized landscapes. But over the course of his life, he has also produced original artworks out of spraypaint, stencil, ink and mixed media. This short, three-day exhibition will gather some of those objects for a peek into the artist’s unseen processes. Opens Friday and runs through Sunday. An opening reception will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. 118 Winston St., downtown Los Angeles, thesedays.la.com.

“Robert Rauschenberg at Gemini G.E.L.: Selected Works, 1969-2000,” at Gemini G.E.L. The venerable printmaking studio on the Westside was where Rauschenberg once made a rather legendary 6-feet-tall print titled “Booster.” It was the beginning of a long relationship: The artist worked with Gemini over the course of his career, and this exhibition gathers prints from those fruitful collaborations (including a few that pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing). Through Sept. 13, 8365 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove, geminigel.com.

"Trust Zone," 1969, a three-color lithograph by Robert Rauschenberg, produced at Gemini G.E.L. (Robert Rauschenberg / Gemini G.E.L.)

Terry Allen & Jo Harvey Allen at the Hammer Museum. Musician Terry Allen, who currently has a very well-reviewed exhibition of drawings and other art on view at L.A. Louver in Venice, will be at the Hammer for a mixed program of readings, chat and music with his collaborator (and spouse) Jo Harvey Allen. Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood, Los Angeles, hammer.ucla.edu.

Last chance

“Manga Hokusai Manga,” at the Japan Foundation. He is best known for his woodblock print of a single wave whose arc reveals Mount Fuji in the distance. But before creating his seminal series of block prints, the 19th century Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai was best known for his manga — illustrated guides to drawing that depicted a range of everyday figures, animals and objects, often with great humor, which ultimately served as important forebears to today’s comic book designs. This exhibition considers his influences on comic book artists throughout the ages. Through Saturday. 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 100, Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, jflalc.org.

Silky Shoemaker and Samara Halperin, “The Glorious Hole,” at LAST Projects. This two-artist installation pays tribute to the furtive queer spaces that cater to desire: back rooms, porn theaters and XXX bookstores. Through Saturday. 206 S. Avenue 20, Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, lastprojects.org.

Silky Shoemaker, "Go-Go Dancer (for Patrick Angus)," at LAST Projects. (Samara Halperin)

Patty Chang, “The Wandering Lake, 2009-2017,” at the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. Inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century travelogue about a migrating body of water in the Chinese desert, this installation, produced over several years, explores stories of landscape, politics, family and mourning. Through Saturday. 1717 E. 7th St., downtown Los Angeles, theicala.org.

Michael Parker, “Steam Egg,” at the Craft Contemporary. If you happen to be cruising the Miracle Mile, you might see a giant egg sculpture covered in cut mirrors in the Craft Contemporary’s courtyard, a structure resembling a cross between an alien spaceship and an ovular disco ball. The whole thing is actually a portable steam room created by Parker, an L.A. sculptor and installation artist, and it will be operational on various days throughout the summer. (B.Y.O. swimsuit and towel.) The egg will be on view through Sept. 8. The final steam session takes place Sunday at noon. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, cafam.org.

Ongoing

“July 19,” by Ellie Shakiba, at SPARC. In 2013, Shakiba fled Iran to seek asylum in Australia. Thus begun an odyssey that would end with her imprisonment at an offshore detention center for nearly six years. While she was incarcerated, Shakiba documented conditions inside the camp, producing some of the only eyewitness images of a detention center where immigrants are held to this day. Through Aug. 9. 685 Venice Blvd., Venice, sparcinla.org.

“Dilexi: Totems and Phenomenology,” at Parrasch Heijnen. Early in June, Parker Gallery kicked off a series of exhibitions in locations around California devoted to the artists of San Francisco’s Dilexi Gallery. Dilexi focused on counterculture artists whose work channeled an uncommon spirituality and who often employed ethereal or nontraditional materials. As part of this, Parrasch Heijnen is showing pieces by Arlo Acton, Deborah Remington, Charles Ross, Richard Van Buren and Tony DeLap (who died this month), artists whose work touched on environmental qualities and the nature of perception. Through Aug. 10. 1326 S. Boyle Ave., Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, parraschheijnen.com.

"Broken Pyramid," 1966 by Charles Ross. (Charles Ross / Parrasch Heijnen)

“Dilexi Gallery: Disparate Ontologies,” at the Landing. Also part of the Dilexi series is this exhibition at the Landing, which features an array of artists who exhibited at the gallery, including John Altoon, Joe Goode, Leslie Kerr and H.C. Westermann. Though the artists who exhibited at Dilexi occupied the avant-garde, their styles were wildly different — working in sculpture, painting, installation and happenings. Through Aug. 10. 5118 W. Jefferson Blvd., West Adams, Los Angeles, thelandinggallery.com.

New Original Works Festival, at REDCAT. Every year, the downtown performance space stages a festival devoted to experimental new works. This year is no different, with three weeks of pieces by artists from L.A. and beyond covering themes such as feminism, black masculinity and notions of paradise. This includes a performance inspired by Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” by Paul Outlaw and a new work of musical theater by Source Material. Each night features multiple performances, so this is a fine opportunity to catch up on all that is happening. Through Aug. 10. 631 W. 2nd St., downtown Los Angeles, redcat.org.

Paul Outlaw will stage a solo performance inspired by Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" as part of the NOW Festival at REDCAT titled "BBC (Big Black Cockroach)." (Paul Outlaw)

“Dilexi Gallery: Seeking the Unknown,” at Parker Gallery. This exhibition is one of a six-part retrospective — staged at galleries around L.A. and San Francisco — that will examine the legacy of San Francisco’s Dilexi Gallery, a space where art intersected with the magical. Artists in this show at the Parker include Wallace Berman, Kurt Schwitters, Roy De Forest and Franklin Williams. Other participating galleries include Parrasch Heijnen, the Landing and Marc Selwyn Fine Arts, whose shows are opening at separate dates. Through Aug. 10. 2441 Glendower Ave., Los Feliz, Los Angeles, parkergallery.com.

David Hammons, at Hauser & Wirth. In lieu of a news release, Hammons had the gallery send out a scribbled line drawing that bore the dedication, “This exhibition is dedicated to Ornette Colman, Hemolodic Thinker” — the latter a reference to the late saxophonist’s theories of jazz. The basic concept: “Follow the idea, not the sound.” That is something that has resonated deeply with Hammons, who, over the course of a career that has spanned more than half a century, has taken on the emblems of want and privilege in the arenas of race, class and economics and forced us to stare our hypocrisies in the face. Through Aug. 11. 901 E. Third St., downtown Los Angeles, hauserwirth.com.

"Untitled," 2018, by David Hammons, at Hauser & Wirth. (David Hammons / Hauser & Wirth )

“Women at the Frontline of Mass Violence Worldwide,” at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. A photographic exhibition is inspired by the female survivors of mass violence from countries around the world, including indigenous women from Guatemala, Yazidi women in Iraq and survivors of the Holocaust. Through Aug. 11. 100 S. The Grove Drive, Fairfax, Los Angeles, lamoth.org.

“Punch,” at Jeffrey Deitch. Painter Nina Chanel Abney (who recently had a pair of gangbusters shows at CAAM and the ICA LA) has organized an equally gangbusters summer exhibition for the gallery that brings together work by 33 artists who all explore the use of the human figure in their work. Do not miss. Through Aug. 17. 925 N. Orange Drive, Hollywood, deitch.com.

Jasmine Little, “Retrograde,” and Roberto Nava, “Vs,” at Night Gallery. In her first solo show at the gallery, Little, a Colorado-based artist, is presenting a series of large ceramic pieces inspired by a world of influences, including Flemish and Renaissance painting, medieval manuscripts, ancient Greek pottery and Japanese block prints. The surfaces are also imbued with materials she scavenges, such as clinker bricks from Craftsman-era homes. Also on view are a series of new paintings by the New York-based Nava, which depict a range of fantastical creatures, expressively rendered. Through Aug.17. 2276 E. 16th St., downtown Los Angeles, nightgallery.ca.

A detail from "Animal Pictorial, with Animal Borders," by Jasmine Little at Night Gallery. (Night Gallery)

Alma Allen, “Not Yet Titled,” at Blum & Poe. The artist, who recently relocated from Southern California to Mexico, is back in L.A. with a series of biomorphic sculptures that directly engage the physicality of the materials he works with: wood, bronze and stone cut in a way to reveal natural striations and patterns and all polished to gleaming over the course of many months. Through Aug. 17. 2727 S. La Cienega Blvd., Culver City, blumandpoe.com.

“Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop,” at the Annenberg Space for Photography. A group show organized by author Vikki Tobak looks at the work of photographers who chronicled the rise of hip-hop, with famous prints (such as the iconic portrait of Biggie Smalls in a crown by Barron Claiborne) as well as unedited contact sheets and other images of key musical figures from the genre, including Eazy-E, Jay-Z and Salt-N-Pepa. Tobak is the author of the bestselling book on which the exhibit is based. Through Aug. 18. 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Century City, AnnenbergPhotoSpace.org.

Salt-N-Pepa, from the cover shoot for Shake Your Thang in 1987. (Janette Beckman / Courtesy of Fahey/ Klein Gallery, Los Angeles)

“Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World,” at the Getty Museum. Medieval bestiaries were books that served as compendiums of creatures both fantastic and real. This show at the Getty gathers some very dynamic examples from the museum’s collection of objects and illuminations — such as an unusual unicorn water vessel from 15th century Germany. Through Aug. 18. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, Los Angeles, getty.edu.

“Blind Courier,” at the Brand Library Art Center. Nine Los Angeles artists explore the nature of the city and these artists’ relationship to the urban environment. This will include works by Sharon Levy, Minoru Ohira and Osceola Refetoff. Through Aug. 23. 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale, brandlibrary.org.

Steve Roden, “Could / Cloud,” at Vielmetter Los Angeles. The multimedia artist — who works with everything from paint to sound — has created a series inspired by a trove of old Domus home design magazines. This includes a pair of video pieces and paintings that explore collage, color, randomness and texture. Plus, a sound piece allows viewers to contribute something auditory to the mix. Through Aug. 24. 1700 S. Santa Fe, downtown Los Angeles, vielmetter.com.

"Orrery," 2017, by Steve Roden at Vielmetter. (Steve Roden / Vielmetter Los Angeles)

Betty Woodman, “Shadows and Silhouettes,” at David Kordansky Gallery. This posthumous exhibition (Woodman died last year) gathers objects by the painter and sculptor known for her bright, abstracted representations of ceramics and other vessels. The show contains a dozen works that Woodman made in the last decade of her life, when she continued to experiment with the ways objects could be represented. Through Aug. 24. 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, davidkordanskygallery.com.

“Fantasia,” as well as Brittany Tucker’s “Company,” and Herman Aguirre’s “Tejido,” at Steve Turner. When Disney’s “Fantasia” was released in 1940, the film, because of its experimental nature, and the looming World War, was a bust at the box office. But its re-release in the late 1960s, when its trippier qualities were newly appreciated, made it a cultural staple. This new group show, inspired by the film, explores the hallucinatory, the dramatic and the childlike in work by artists such as Alake Shilling, Claire Milbrath and Ram Han, among others. Also on view are two smaller solo exhibitions featuring works by painters Brittany Tucker and Herman Aguirre. Through Aug. 24. 6830 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, steveturner.la.

Adia Millett, “Breaking Patterns,” at the California African American Museum. Millett creates work inspired by the nature of quilts — pieces in which disparate pieces come together to form a cohesive, sheltering whole. Through Aug. 25. 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, caamuseum.org.

"Tobacco Road," 2018, a quilt by Adia Millett. (Shaun Roberts)

“Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary,” at the California African American Museum. A show of work by contemporary artists reflects on the ongoing influence of painter and teacher Charles White, known for his depiction of the black figure, frequently rendered in mystical ways. The show includes works by Sadie Barnette, Diedrick Brackens, Kenturah Davis and Toyin Ojih Odutula, among many others. Through Aug. 26. 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, caamuseum.org.

Rashell George, “Sunsets, Surf Spots and Small Disasters,” and Deborah Davidson, “Equilibrium,” at Lora Schlesinger Gallery. George, in her fourth solo show at the gallery, has a series of paintings in which serene renderings of sunsets and surf spots are paired with ones of natural disaster — juxtapositions of Mother Nature at her most tame and her most fiery. Davidson, in the meantime, is exhibiting paintings that pair animals and objects for curious portraits that also function as allegories. Through Aug. 31. Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica, loraschlesinger.com.

"Sunset (with Red and Orange Sky)," 2019, a painting by Rashell George — from the artist's solo exhibition "Sunsets, Surf Spots and Small Disasters" at Lora Schlesinger Gallery, on view through Aug. 31, 2019. (Alan Shaffer / Lora Schlesinger Gallery)

Anthony Hernandez, “Screened Pictures,” at Kayne Griffin Corcoran. Hernandez is renowned for capturing Los Angeles street life in ways that feel very Los Angeles. In his latest series of images, he records the city through the screen bus stops that dot the city, creating filtered, geometric portraits of L.A. as seen from city sidewalks. Through Aug 31. 1201 S. La Brea Ave., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, kaynegriffincorcoran.com.

“Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite,” at the Skirball Cultural Center. In the ’60s, in an era in which segregation still prevailed, Brathwaite made images that reveled in blackness. He teamed up with his brother for the establishment of the artistic collective known as the African Jazz-Art Society and Studios, as well as the Grandassa Models, a modeling group for black women. Both groups fed and inspired Brathwaite’s imagery, which consisted of elegant fashion shots and portraiture that celebrated the best of black beauty. Through Sept. 1. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood, skirball.org.

Photo shoot at a public school for one of the AJASS-associated modeling groups that emulated the Grandassa Models and began to embrace natural hairstyles in 1966. (Kwame Brathwaite / Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles)

“Gráfica América,” at the Museum of Latin American Art. An exhibition looks at printmaking in its various manifestations, featuring work by more than 100 artists and master printers, including Mexico’s Taller de Gráfica Popular and L.A.’s own Mixografía, known for the prints that extend into three dimensions. Participating artists include Pepe Coronado, Sandra C. Fernández and Fernando De León. Through Sept. 1. 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, molaa.or.

Sarah Lucas, “Au Naturel,” at the Hammer Museum. In ways that are visceral, pointed and absurd, British artist Sarah Lucas has long tackled issues of gender, sexuality and identity in ways that are both confrontational and humorous. (Imagine a sculpture of a phallus made out of wire and matchsticks.) This survey features 130 objects the artist has produced throughout her career, including works of photography, collage, installation and sculpture. Through Sept. 1. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood, Los Angeles, hammer.ucla.edu.

"Nature Abhors a Vacuum," 1998, by Sarah Lucas. (Sarah Lucas / Sadie Coles HQ)

“Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-83,” at the Broad museum. Originally organized by the Tate Modern in London, this group exhibition focusing on art by African Americans features pieces by more than 60 influential artists who worked during a period of civil rights tumult and moments in which questions of identity were thrown into stark relief in the United States. The show includes a wide range of artistic categories — art photography, abstract expressionist painting, political posters — that explore facets of black history and black identity at a formative time. It contains work by key L.A. artists or influential figures who spent formative years in Los Angeles, including Betye Saar, Senga Nengudi, David Hammons, Noah Purifoy and Daniel LaRue Johnson. Not to be missed. Through Sept. 1. 221 S. Grand Ave., downtown Los Angeles, TheBroad.org.

New exhibitions at OCMA Expand. While its new Thom Mayne-designed building is under construction in Costa Mesa, the Orange County Museum of Art has been occupying a temporary site inside an old furniture showroom near South Coast Plaza, and I seriously dig. (More museums in easy-to-access strip malls, please.) For their round of exhibitions they are putting on a series of installations by Diego Berruecos, York Chang, Victoria Fu, Matt Rich, Fritzia Irizar, UuDam Tran Nguyen and Hiromi Takizawa that touch on issues of control, power, truth and reality. Through Sept. 1. South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W. Sunflower Ave., Costa Mesa, ocma.net.

“Ultraviolent,” 2016, an installation by Hiromi Takizawi, one of the artists featured in the latest round of exhibitions at OCMA Expand. (Hiromi Takizawa)

“Desert Painters of Australia Part II,” at Gagosian. The forced displacement and resettlement of Australia’s indigenous communities in the 20th century resulted in a shift in the ways in which those populations made art: Forms such as sand drawing and tree carving were reborn on paper and canvas. This show looks at some of that output, featuring works by important 20th century artists such as George Tjungurrayi, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri and Yukultji Napangati — among other artists who employed pattern in ways both expressive and geometric. This show is a follow-up to an earlier exhibition of indigenous Australian art held at one of Gagosian’s New York locations in the spring and is drawn from the collection of actor Steve Martin and his wife Anne Stringfield. Through Sept. 6. 456 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, gagosian.com.

“On the Inside,” at Craft Contemporary. This group exhibition features portrait drawings by LGBTQ artists who are currently incarcerated (a prison population that often faces greater risks of physical and sexual victimization). The show features 110 works made with simple materials such as paper, pencil and ballpoint tubes. (The shell of the pen isn’t allowed in prison, where it is frequently considered dangerous.) Others employ materials devised in the harsh conditions of prison. Through Sept. 8. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, cafam.org.

John T. Riddle Jr., “The RIDDLE Effect,” at Craft Contemporary. This the first major exhibition of Riddle’s work in Los Angeles in more than two decades and gathers some of his most significant works — some of which are going on view for the first time. The late L.A. artist was a master of assemblage, known for sculptures that put together found metal in visceral ways — including pieces that employed objects scavenged in the wake of the Watts riots in 1965. Riddle also produced figurative paintings and large-scale ceramic sculptures. Through Sept. 8. 5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, cafam.org.

John Riddle, "A Magnificent Stroke," 1973, at Craft Contemporary. (Melanie Aron / Aaron Payne Fine Art / Vaughn C. Payne Jr. Family Collection)

“Aspects of Nude: Selections From the Permanent Collection,” at the California African American Museum. This exhibition, drawn from the museum’s permanent collection, explores how the nude has been employed in ways both sensual and political by a range of artists, including Romare Bearden, Charles Dickson, Alison Saar, John Outterbridge and many others. Through Sept. 8. 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CAAmuseum.org.

John Divola, “STRATUM / Clive’s Wearing Dilemma,” at the California Museum of Photography. For “Stratum,” the conceptual photographer presents a selection of historical photos from his personal collection — namely, “banquet” photos, snapped between 1920 and 1950, that show gatherings of businessmen and the sundry members of civic groups in the midst of banquet events. In a related show, Divola is showing 12 large black-and-white prints from his series “Clive’s Wearing Dilemma,” works that play on the cosmic in both physical and psychological ways. Through Sept. 8. 3824 + 3834 Main St., Riverside, artsblock.ucr.edu.

“Ernie Barnes: A Retrospective,” at the California African American Museum. It is, by now, an established symbol of American culture: Barnes’ 1976 canvas “Sugar Shack,” which captured a black dance hall in mid-groove. It served as the cover of Marvin Gaye’s album “I Want You” (also released in ’76), and was a visual staple on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” This retrospective captures the full scope of Barnes’ life and work — which included serving as the official artist of the ’84 Olympics and a stint playing pro football. Through Sept. 8. 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, caamuseum.org.

“Life Model: Charles White and his Students,” at Charles White Elementary School. In conjunction with the Charles White retrospective at LACMA, the museum is organizing this exhibition that looks at the late artist’s impact on the art world as a teacher. The exhibition features work by many of his students, including David Hammons, Judithe Hernández, Kerry James Marshall and Kent Twitchell. Through Sept. 15. 2401 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake, Los Angeles, lacma.org.

An installation view of "Life Model: Charles White and His Students" at LACMA's Charles White Elementary School gallery. (Museum Associates / LACMA)

Jennifer Levonian, “Lost Islands of Philadelphia,” and Jon Haddock, “The Things (that do not spark joy),” at Grand Central Art Center. Grand Central Art Center is marking two decades with several shows, including paintings by Levonian (inspired by some long-gone riverine islands in Philadelphia) and a wall mural by Haddock. Other works — including paintings by Yevgeniya Mikhailik and an installation by Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere exploring development and gentrification — are also on view. Through Sept. 15. 125 N. Broadway, Santa Ana, grandcentralartcenter.com.

Chris Kallmyer, “Ensemble,” at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. The Los Angeles-based artist has created an installation that also functions as a collective musical instrument — a carillon (bell-ringing apparatus) that requires the hands of several participants in order to be fully played. Through Sept. 15. 1130 State St., Santa Barbara, sbma.net.

“Terry Allen: The Exact Moment It Happens in the West,” at L.A. Louver. In the work of Terry Allen, various mediums intersect: theater, painting, drawing and music. This exhibition gathers works on paper by the artist produced during a long career that dates to the ’60s. Through Sept. 28. 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice, lalouver.com.

"Homer's Notebook 2," by Terry Allen, 2019, at L.A. Louver. (Jeff McLane / Terry Allen and L.A. Louver)

“Beyond Line: Art of Korean Writing,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. In Korea, calligraphy is considered one of the highest forms of art — and this show gathers some of the highest examples of written pieces produced on the peninsula over two millennia, including works written in Chinese ideographic characters (hanja), as well as the phonetic Korean script (hangeul). This is the first exhibition outside Asia to focus on the history of writing and calligraphy in that country. Through Sept. 29. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, lacma.org.

“Guatemalan Masks: Selections from the Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection,” at the Fowler Museum. This collection of 80 masks depicts Guatemalan historical and cultural figures, as well as sprightly animals and popular deities — all connected with a range of folkloric festivals and events that are also chronicled in the show. This includes masks employed in dances that illustrate the conquest and the story of San Simón, or Maximón, a popular folk saint inspired by a blend of Spanish and Maya lore. Through Oct. 6. 308 Charles E. Young Drive N., Westwood, Los Angeles, fowler.ucla.edu.

A Guatemalan bull mask crafted at some point in the late 19th or early 20th century, on view at the Fowler Museum. (Jim and Jeanne Pieper Collection / Done Cole)

“Where the Sea Remembers,” at the Mistake Room. This project, devoted to contemporary art made in and about Vietnam, takes several forms, including an exhibition, a program series and a related website. It also marks a new series of collaborations between the Mistake Room and art spaces in that country. The project’s title is inspired by the name of a song that was known widely among people who fled Vietnam after the end of the war in 1975 and will feature works and events by artists with connections to Los Angeles — such as Thinh Nguyen, Truc-Anh and Tuan Andrew Nguyen — as well as many artists who are based exclusively in Vietnam. Through Oct. 12. 1811 E. 20th St., downtown Los Angeles, tmr.la.

“Bauhaus Beginnings,” at the Getty Research Institute. It has been the year of Bauhaus — marking the 100th anniversary of the globally influential art and design school that occupied locations in Berlin, Weimar and Dessau and then famously closed under pressure by the Nazis. This exhibition brings together more than 250 objects, primarily drawn from the Getty’s collections, that look at the school’s founding principles, which are rooted in spiritual expression and the development of a curriculum that touched all forms of artistic practice. Through Oct. 13. 1200 Getty Center Dr., Brentwood, Los Angeles, getty.edu.

“Gifted: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School 1919-1956,” at the Hilbert Museum of California Art. For almost four decades, the senior class at Gardena High School would come together to gift a work of art to their school — including pieces by notable California painters such as Edgar Payne and Maynard Dixon. Now that collection, which includes more than 70 paintings and an extensive archive of related material, is going on view at the Hilbert — the most expansive display of the collection since the 1950s. Through Oct. 19. 167 N. Atchison St., Orange, hilbertmuseum.com.

“Watching Socialism: The Television Revolution in Eastern Europe,” at the Wende Museum. It might be easy to think that television programming screened in the former Soviet bloc would have been an endless stream of propaganda. But reality was more complicated. Residents in border areas often received Western TV signals, complicating the picture of Soviet politics. And in the latter years under communist rule, TV networks introduced advertising — a capitalist conceit that was molded to socialist need. This exhibition looks at the television panorama in Eastern Europe during the Cold War. Through Oct. 20. 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City, wendemuseum.org.

A 1955 KVN TV set from the former Soviet Union, in "Watching Socialism" at the Wende Museum. (Wende Museum)

“Buried by Vesuvius: Treasures From the Villa dei Papiri,” at the Getty Villa. When J. Paul Getty built a museum on his Malibu property in the late 1960s, he chose to model it after the Villa dei Papiri in southern Italy; the luxurious Roman estate from AD 79 uncovered in 1750. This exhibition presents some of the most spectacular archeological finds from the site — including bronzes, marble statuary and objects from the library of papyrus scrolls that give the villa its name. Through Oct. 27. 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, getty.edu.

Zak Ové, “The Invisible Man and the Masque of Blackness,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The museum’s Cantor Sculpture Garden will be more than just Rodin works this summer as it becomes the installation site for the Trinidadian artist’s platoon of graphite figures evoking traditional African sculpture. The piece nods to histories of racial objectification and key works related to those issues — including Ben Jonson’s 1605 play, “The Masque of Blaqueness,” and Ralph Ellison’s 1952 novel, “Invisible Man.” Through Nov. 3. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, lacma.org.

“Air Land Sea: A Lithographic Suite by William Crutchfield,” at the Norton Simon Museum. The late artist was born in Indianapolis but settled in Los Angeles in the ‘60s, near the port of San Pedro. This provided plenty of inspiration for drawings and prints that dwell on the architectural and the industrial, images of trains, planes and buildings that were all reimagined as hybrids of each other. This show consists of a suite of 13 lithographs printed at the Tamarind Lithography Workshop in 1970. Through Nov. 4. 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, nortonsimon.org.

"Air Land Sea IX: Zepp," 1970, by William Richard Crutchfield, from the late Los Angeles artist's exhibition of prints at the Norton Simon Museum. (Norton Simon Museum)

Gordon Parks, “The Flávio Story,” at the Getty Center. In the early 1960s, photographer Gordon Parks traveled to Brazil and photographed a poignant story about a young favela dweller named Flávio da Silva that highlighted issues of poverty and inequity in that country. But the pictures generated controversy there, where Parks was criticized for creating poverty porn. This led various Brazilian photographers to travel to the U.S. to photograph poverty here. The Getty Museum is showing Parks’ images, along with images by the Brazilian photographers who responded to Parks’ work. Through Nov. 10. 1200 Getty Center Drive, Brentwood, Los Angeles, getty.edu.

Mary Corse, “A Survey in Light,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. This is an overdue survey of one of the few women associated with SoCal’s Light and Space movement, an artist who has long toyed with light and the emotional states it can induce. The show highlights critical moments in Corse’s career: her experiments with shaped canvases, light boxes powered by Tesla coils (that she builds herself) and glass microbeads that make her work shimmer in hallucinatory ways. Through Nov. 11. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, lacma.org.

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers), “The World You Know is a Fiction…” at the Vincent Price Art Museum. Rashid takes American historical narratives, scrambles them, then reimagines them in paintings that take on issues such as colonization, war and the building of empires. Produced over several years, the work on view at the museum explores the vicissitudes of power and centers on figures that occupy his so-called “Frenglish Empire,” a fusion of the French and British colonial enterprises. Expect to see battalions of militiamen, freed slaves, indigenous nobility, all drawing on the visual and material traditions of colonial art. Through Dec. 21. 1301 Cesar Chavez Ave., Monterey Park, vincentpriceartmuseum.org.

Carolina Caycedo, “Apariciones / Apparitions,” at the Vincent Price Art Museum. As part of a project that was jointly curated by VPAM and the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, Caycedo spent time at the Huntington making a work that responded to the museum collection: a collaborative dance piece with choreographer Marina Magalhães that was inspired by indigenous and African dance practices and which, in many ways, responds to the issues of colonization raised by the entire Huntington enterprise. VPAM is now showing the video from that work, which it has acquired as part of its permanent collection. Through Dec. 21. 1301 Cesar Chavez Ave., Monterey Park, vincentpriceartmuseum.org.

"Apariciones / Apparitions," 2018, by Carolina Caycedo, at the Vincent Price Art Museum. (Vincent Price Art Museum Foundation and the Huntington Library)

“The Archival Impulse: 40 Years at LACE,” at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions. LACE, the historic Los Angeles art spot that gave key shows to Mike Kelley and groups such as Survival Research Laboratories in the ’80s, is turning 40 — and to mark the occasion, the organization has been poking around its metaphorical attic (aka its archive) to see what it might turn up. This show gathers elements from that archive as well as video works by a range of Los Angeles artists, including Jim Shaw, Susan Mogul and Reza Abdoh. Through Dec. 31. 6522 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, welcometolace.org.

Harry Fonseca, “Coyote Leaves the Res,” at the Autry Museum. The museum acquired the estate of the Sacramento-born painter and is now presenting works from his archive. Fonseca was known for his depictions of Coyote, a canine trickster who materializes in all manner of very human settings. It’s work that nods at the artist’s indigenous heritage without ever getting caught up in cliches. Through Jan. 5. 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, Los Angeles, theautry.org.

"Coyote on the Streets," 1994, by Harry Fonseca at the Autry. (Autry Museum)

“The Allure of Matter: Material Art From China,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. A group exhibition features contemporary Chinese artists who are deeply engaged with their materials, be it wood, fabric or assembled scraps of photography. The show spans four decades and features work by Ai Weiwei, Cai Guo-Chiang, Song Dong and many others. Through Jan. 5. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, lacma.org.

“Indian Country: The Art of David Bradley,” at the Autry Museum of the American West. This survey exhibition examines the four-decade career of Bradley (Chippewa), who is known for producing vibrant, figurative paintings inspired by the Native experience — while also wryly poking at stereotypes and Hollywood tropes. Through Jan. 5. 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, Los Angeles, TheAutry.org.

“The Foundation of the Museum,” at the Museum of Contemporary Art. This permanent collection exhibition marks the museum’s 40th anniversary with a display of history-making works, including Chris Burden’s “Exposing the Foundation of the Museum,” 1986, in which the artist dug up a portion of the museum’s floor, revealing its concrete foundations. Through Jan. 27. 152 N. Central Ave., downtown Los Angeles, moca.org.

Daniel Hawkins, “Desert Lighthouse.” The Los Angeles-based artist is obsessed with producing works that toy with ideas of grandiosity, failure and gestures that border on the Sisyphean. (One of his goals as an artist is to ultimately build a scale replica of the Hoover Dam.) Now, Hawkins has installed a 50-foot tall, fully functioning lighthouse in the Mojave Desert in the vicinity of Barstow. The piece even features a light to guide travelers through this rugged landscape. Directions and coordinates can be found on the website. On long-term view, Hinkley, Calif., desertlighthouse.org.