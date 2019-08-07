What’s on TV Wednesday, Aug. 7: ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Bulletproof,’ ‘BH90210’ and more

SERIES

Love Island The winning couple will be revealed and then claim the $100,000 grand prize in the reality series’ season finale. Arielle Vandenberg hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Bulletproof Two undercover cops (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) chase down bad guys in London’s gritty East End in this imported action drama. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The remaining contestants must feed race car crew members at Irwindale Speedway on a new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Ancient Skies This three-part series tracing the evolution of humanity’s understanding of our place in the universe concludes. 8 p.m. KOCE

Grown-ish This college-set spinoff of the ABC sitcom “black-ish” ends its sophomore season. With Yara Shahidi. 8 p.m. Freeform

Hypnotize Me Contestants take part in wacky challenges while under hypnosis in this new unscripted series featuring hypnotist Keith Barry and hosted by Taye Diggs. 9 p.m. The CW

BH90210 Original cast members from “Beverly Hills, 90210” play somewhat fictionalized versions of themselves in this faux reality series. With Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova Saturn is the next stop as the five-part survey “The Planets” continues. 9 p.m. KOCE

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates visits the Middle East to investigate recent findings about the Dead Sea Scrolls in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Contact A team of investigators uses the latest technology to probe accounts of extraterrestrial visitations in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Florida Girls This irreverent sitcom closes out its first season with back-to-back new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Pop

MOVIES

Anatomy of a Murder A daylong salute to James Stewart includes the actor opposite Ben Gazzara and Lee Remick in director Otto Preminger’s gripping 1959 courtroom drama. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Greg Kinnear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tiffany Haddish and Damon Stalworth. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Shia LaBeouf; Zack Gottsagen; Marty Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Clayton Kershaw; dermatologist Sonia Batra; Gabrielle Carteris (“BH90210”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Milo Ventimiglia (“The Art of Racing in the Rain”); Geena Davis (“This Changes Everything”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Singer Meghan Trainor; “Bachelor in Paradise” recap. (N) noon KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tig Notaro; Becky Lucas. 11 p.m. TBS,

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Big Sean performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; the Smashing Pumpkins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Josh Gad; Michael “The Miz” Mizanin; Chris Janson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel McHale; Betty Gilpin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Sandra Bernhard; Storm Reid; Julian Dorio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Little League Baseball Coverage of regional finals in Texas and Georgia. 10 a.m. and noon ESPN

Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. 4 p.m. ESPN

