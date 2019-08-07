What’s on TV Wednesday, Aug. 7: ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Bulletproof,’ ‘BH90210’ and more

SERIES
Love Island The winning couple will be revealed and then claim the $100,000 grand prize in the reality series’ season finale. Arielle Vandenberg hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Bulletproof Two undercover cops (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) chase down bad guys in London’s gritty East End in this imported action drama. 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef The remaining contestants must feed race car crew members at Irwindale Speedway on a new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Ancient Skies This three-part series tracing the evolution of humanity’s understanding of our place in the universe concludes. 8 p.m. KOCE
Grown-ish This college-set spinoff of the ABC sitcom “black-ish” ends its sophomore season. With Yara Shahidi. 8 p.m. Freeform
Hypnotize Me Contestants take part in wacky challenges while under hypnosis in this new unscripted series featuring hypnotist Keith Barry and hosted by Taye Diggs. 9 p.m. The CW
BH90210 Original cast members from “Beverly Hills, 90210” play somewhat fictionalized versions of themselves in this faux reality series. With Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova Saturn is the next stop as the five-part survey “The Planets” continues. 9 p.m. KOCE
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates visits the Middle East to investigate recent findings about the Dead Sea Scrolls in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Contact A team of investigators uses the latest technology to probe accounts of extraterrestrial visitations in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
Florida Girls This irreverent sitcom closes out its first season with back-to-back new episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Pop
MOVIES
Anatomy of a Murder A daylong salute to James Stewart includes the actor opposite Ben Gazzara and Lee Remick in director Otto Preminger’s gripping 1959 courtroom drama. 7 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Greg Kinnear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Tiffany Haddish and Damon Stalworth. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Shia LaBeouf; Zack Gottsagen; Marty Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Clayton Kershaw; dermatologist Sonia Batra; Gabrielle Carteris (“BH90210”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Milo Ventimiglia (“The Art of Racing in the Rain”); Geena Davis (“This Changes Everything”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Singer Meghan Trainor; “Bachelor in Paradise” recap. (N) noon KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tig Notaro; Becky Lucas. 11 p.m. TBS,
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Greg Kinnear; Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Big Sean performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tiffany Haddish; Jared Harris; the Smashing Pumpkins. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Josh Gad; Michael “The Miz” Mizanin; Chris Janson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel McHale; Betty Gilpin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amanda Seyfried; Sandra Bernhard; Storm Reid; Julian Dorio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Little League Baseball Coverage of regional finals in Texas and Georgia. 10 a.m. and noon ESPN
Baseball The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. 4 p.m. ESPN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.