What’s on TV Tuesday, Aug. 20: ‘The Detour’ on TBS

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Performers take the stage in the quarterfinals, from the Dolby Theatre. With judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora When Pilar’s (Banita Sandhu) bio-organic implants are hacked, Jax and Ralen (Priscilla Quintana, Ben Radcliffe) lead an investigation to help save their friend and stop those responsible. 8 p.m. CW

Big, Small & Deadly In this new wildlife series, host Dave Salmoni searches the globe for dangerous creatures that encompass a staggering diversity in scale. In the premiere, killer whales, one of the most complex and prolific hunters in the sea, are profiled. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The Real Housewives of Orange County In a new episode, Kelly’s departure from Tamra’s housewarming party prompts the other women to start airing their own grievances. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Chopped This new episode is dedicated to the lowly hot dog. 9 p.m. Food Network

Animal Kingdom As both friends and enemies from the past close in, the gang scrambles to protect its reputation in the fallout from Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) heist in the season finale of the family crime drama. Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Spencer Treat Clark, Shawn Hatosy and Finn Cole also star. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Bring the Funny In the final night of the comedy clash round, the best acts from the open mikes go head-to-head. 10 p.m. NBC

Pose After a medical setback, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) struggles to reassemble the House of Evangelista. Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore and Angel Bismark Curiel also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Alternatino With Arturo Castro This sketch comedy series about life as a Latino millennial in the United States wraps up its season with a segment where an offhand comment Castro makes during an interview gets him in hot water. Other sketches include an FBI sting that goes wrong and a crisis at Netflix headquarters. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Detour Nate (Jason Jones) plans to get married to save his real family in the season finale of the offbeat comedy. Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Julie Alvin, Refinery29 ; chef Michael Solomonov. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Simone Biles; Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Coco Gauff; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Omari Hardwick; La La Anthony; Naturi Naughton; BBMak. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Busy Phillips; Vanessa Lachey (“BH90210”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx (“Beat Shazam”); Julianna Margulies (“The Hot Zone”); Laurie Gelman; KT Tunstall. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look at some of the ways women are combating sexism, including the battle against the pink tax. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Comedian Marc Maron. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight, KOCE and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net

Soccer: Leagues Cup Club America versus Tigres UANL, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2; Cruz Azul FC versus L.A. Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx at the LA Sparks 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.