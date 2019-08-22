Director Quentin Tarantino is expecting his first child

Quentin Tarantino might not be making that many movies anytime soon, but he’ll certainly be working: The director is having a baby.

A rep for the “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” filmmaker told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, are expecting. No additional details were made available.

It’ll be the first child for Tarantino, 56, whose epic film repertoire includes “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill.” Tarantino has famously said he’ll stop making movies after his 10th feature film, which is rumored to be a fresh chapter in the “Star Trek” franchise.

His ninth feature, the original film “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, has also enjoyed a successful run for Sony this summer (partially due to lack of competition from Disney tentpoles). It also kept the director in the news for comments regarding the real-life characters (including Bruce Lee and Sharon Tate) he features in the Manson-era movie.

The fast-talking filmmaker and Pick, 35, the daughter of singer-songwriter Svika Pick, met in 2009 while he was promoting “Inglourious Basterds.” They got engaged in 2017 after dating for about a year and wed in November after he finished filming “Once Upon a Time.”

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the director mentioned the impact marriage had on him.

“I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago, or four years ago, or even 10 years ago, because I just got married six months ago,” he said, pointing to his wife.

“And I’ve never done that before, and now I know why. I was waiting for the perfect girl,” he added. “So frankly, to tell you the truth, my taking stock is happening right now.”

He’ll certainly be doing more of than when the baby arrives.