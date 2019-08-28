7 Labor Day weekend concerts, shows and festivals (including four that are free)

Set your labors aside and enjoy your holiday weekend, maybe with the reopening of the Music Center Plaza in downtown L.A., the dance company Urban Bush Women at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood or Pacific Symphony’s “Canto de Anaheim” in Orange County. British singer Bryan Ferry is back at the Greek Theatre, composer John Williams is back at the Hollywood Bowl, the curtain comes down on this summer’s Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival and the family-friendly Broad Fest returns to the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

It’s a DTLA celebration

Angelenos, assemble! The honor of your presence is requested to mark the opening of the Music Center’s newly renovated plaza. Festivities include the return of Dance DTLA’s popular cumbia night, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, as well as Los Angeles Master Chorale’s super-sized sing-along event “Big Sing 2019” at 6 p.m. Saturday. Music Center Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown Los Angeles. Free. musiccenter.org

Dance company Urban Bush Women performs Friday night at the Ford Theatres. (Hayim Heron)

Hair apparent at the Ford

Dance company Urban Bush Women explores concepts including beauty, identity, race and freedom in “Hair & Other Stories.” Musical duo the Illustrious Blacks supplies the soundtrack for this reimagining of the troupe’s 2001 work. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $25-$50. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

The Los Angeles Times' Gustavo Arellano takes part in Pacific Symphony's "Canto de Anaheim" on Saturday. (Arkasha Stevenson / Los Angeles Times)

It ain’t just Disneyland

Musicians from Pacific Symphony join forces with Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, conductor-arranger Greg Flores and the L.A. Times’ own Gustavo Arellano for “Canto de Anaheim,” an evening of music and storytelling in celebration of the city’s Mexican American heritage. Pearson Park Amphitheatre, 401 Lemon St., Anaheim. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Bryan Ferry returns to the Greek Theatre on Thursday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

He’s a slave to love

Ever dapper and debonair, Bryan Ferry will deliver favorites from his days with the influential British art-rock band Roxy Music as well as selections from his equally impressive solo career. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles. $49.50-$250. lagreektheatre.com

Bukola Ogunmola and Gyasi Silas costar in Independent Shakespeare Company's production of "Twelfth Night" in Griffith Park. (Grettel Cortes Photography)

Free Shakespeare festival wraps

This year’s edition of Independent Shakespeare Company’s Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival winds down with the final performances of the adventure tale “Pericles,” 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and the romantic comedy “Twelfth Night,” 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The Old Zoo at Griffith Park, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Los Angeles. Free. (818) 710-6306. iscla.org

Composer John Williams takes part in a series concerts at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating his film music. (AFP / Getty Images)

He knows the score

The return of “John Williams: Maestro of the Movies” finds the composer once again joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic for selections from “Star Wars,” “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park” and other films he has scored, presented with clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $14-$281. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Viver Brasil performs as part of this year's Broad Fest at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. (Rebecca Green)

It’s a family affair

Latin funk band Boogaloo Assassins, all-female swing trio She Sings She Swings and dance company Viver Brasil are among the performers on board for this year’s Broad Fest. The family-friendly offering also includes arts and crafts, dance workshops and tasty treats. Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2-7 p.m. Sunday. Free; RSVP recommended. thebroadstage.org