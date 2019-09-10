What’s on TV Wednesday, Sept. 11: ‘Bulletproof’ on CW

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage This new episode celebrates unconventional vehicles and features comic Jeff Dunham and actress Lea DeLaria. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Bulletproof Arjana (Lashana Lynch) accuses Deputy Mayor Carmel (Caroline Goodall) of corruption. Also, Ray (Vinzenz Kiefer) manages to escape, which sets off a deadly shootout. Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters and Jason Maza also star in the season finale of the imported series. 8 p.m. The CW

MasterChef The top four chefs travel to Britain’s historic Hatfield House where they cook a venison dish for Nigella Lawson. 8 p.m. Fox

Animal Babies: First Year on Earth In the documentary series’ finale, the young animals approach the end of their first year of life, branching away from their mothers and exploring the world on their own. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Songland Ryan Tedder moves to the guest artist spot as unknown songwriters pitch original material for OneRepublic in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

BH90210 The line between real life and reel life keeps getting blurrier in this quasi-reboot of a drama that was one of Fox’s earliest series as the cast waits to hear the network’s decision about picking up the show for a second season. Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering star in the season finale (or, possibly, the series finale). 9 p.m. Fox

NFL: The Grind Rich Eisen hosts pro football highlights in this new weekly series. 9 p.m. Epix

Queen Sugar The personal history that Violet (Tina Lifford) shared with mill owner Sam Landry (David Jensen) comes to light in this new episode. Also, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) realizes that Landry has used her in pursuit of his own secret agenda. Rutina Wesley and Kofi Siriboe also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Suits An old foe forces Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to account for past actions. Also, Esther (Amy Acker) has a problem only Louis (Rick Hoffman) can solve. 9 p.m. USA

Magical Land of Oz The finale of this documentary miniseries takes a look at some of Australian wildlife’s success stories, those that adapted to human-induced changes to their environment. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) chooses a different path as life in South-Central begins to change in the season finale of the crime drama.10 p.m. FX

9/11 Several channels, including Discovery, History and CNN, are offering programs throughout the day marking the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93.

In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 Anniversary After New York’s World Trade Center was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, the students at nearby Stuyvesant High School faced a harrowing journey home through a debris-choked danger zone. Through a series of intimate interviews with those now-adults, many of them from immigrant families, filmmaker Amy Schatz reveals what it felt like to be a young person near ground zero that day. 9 p.m. HBO

9/11: Inside Air Force One This new two-hour documentary takes viewers aboard Air Force One — as well as into cockpits, command centers and underground bunkers across the United States — to recapture the chaotic activity on one of the most terrifying days in American history. The film includes interviews with former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as ex-Chief of Staff Andy Card and the pilot of Air Force One. 9 p.m. History

9/11: Control the Skies This new special recalls Sept. 11, 2001, in wake of the four terrorist attacks, when there were 500 planes in the air over the North Atlantic and officials did not know whether any of them had been hijacked by terrorists about to commit further acts of destruction. 11 p.m. National Geographic

CBS This Morning Author Rachael Denhollander. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Authors Condoleezza Rice and Philip Zelikow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion tips with Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Travis Stork (“The Doctors”); Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth (“BH90210”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”); Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jennifer Lopez; Stephen King. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paula Abdul. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams; fast-food chicken: Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jennifer Garner; Meryl Streep. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Moms who posted videos to friends discover they have reached more than 100 million views combined. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen (“Bring the Funny”); Chance the Rapper performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Update on a woman whose jaw pain led her to pill addiction; a caffeine-free coffee alternative. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Climate activist Greta Thunberg. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ron Burgundy. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kim Kardashian West; Winnie Harlow; Iggy Pop performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James McAvoy; Stephen King; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sharon Osbourne; Bill Burr. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tony Hale; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lopez; Michael Sheen; Mika performs; Terri Lyne Carrington performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Baseball The Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels host the Cleveland Indians, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Chicago Cubs visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Chicago Sky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Minnesota Lynx visit the Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids host the LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. SportsNet

