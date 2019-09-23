What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Conners’ on ABC

SERIES

NCIS When Ziva (former series regular Cote de Pablo, here in a guest appearance) surprises Gibbs (Mark Harmon), he questions why she has remained underground for years, allowing friends, colleagues and loved ones to presume she was dead. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton hold the second night of blind auditions. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora As the students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) struggles with the revelation that Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) is married in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) helps create a meticulous birth plan for Becky (Alicia Goranson), while Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben (Johnny Galecki, Jay R. Ferguson). John Goodman also stars in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident The doctors of Chastain are surrounded by new rules and physicians as Red Rock Mountain Medical takes over the hospital. Also, the cliffhanger from the previous season’s finale is resolved in the season premiere of this medical drama. Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Jane Leeves and Malcolm-Jamal Warner also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Country Music “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way? (1973-1983),” a new episode of filmmaker Ken Burns’ documentary, profiles mainstream crossovers and a new “Outlaw” sound that become prevalent. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) host the town’s Huskers kickoff party, while Beau and Kay (David Koechner, Lennon Parham) try to hide that they have split up. JT Neal, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in the comedy’s season premiere. 8:30 p.m. ABC

FBI An investigation into a bomb that exploded at a popular restaurant in Queens is personal for OA (Zeeko Zaki), who has fond memories of eating there with his family while he was growing up. Missy Peregrym also stars in the season premiere. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Young lovers Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) have a rocky road ahead of them. Also, Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Watson) confront challenges in their new Philadelphia neighborhood as this drama returns for a new season. 9 p.m. NBC

Mixed-ish This second spinoff to “black-ish” (after “Grown-ish”) is a prequel that chronicles the early years of young Rainbow ”Bow” Johnson (Arica Himmel) growing up in a mixed-race household in the 1980s after moving from a commune to a middle-class suburb. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter costar as her parents. Gary Cole, Christina Anthony, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ethan Childress also are featured. Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Bow on “black-ish,” narrates. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) is on the run from federal officers as the sixth and final season of this musical drama opens. Taraji P. Henson, Bryshere “Yazz” Gray and Trai Byers also star. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish The twins (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) are headed into eighth grade, Junior (Marcus Scribner) is out on his own working for Migos and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) announces he is getting married. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross also star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans Pride (Scott Bakula) has to cut short a vacation after Hannah (Necar Zadegan) winds up suspended for violating protocol while participating in a joint investigation with the FBI in the season premiere. Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito and CCH Pounder also star, with guest stars David Thompson, David DeSantos and Hal Ozsan. 10 p.m. CBS

Emergence Frequent partners Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas (“Agent Carter”) created this new thriller starring Allison Tolman (“Fargo”) as a recently divorced police chief and mother of a teenage daughter (Ashley Aufderheide). While investigating a plane crash, she finds a young survivor (Alexa Skye Swinton) who has no memory of what happened or even who she is. Clancy Brown, Donald Faison and Owain Yeoman also star. 10 p.m. ABC

New Amsterdam The season premiere of this medical drama picks up three months after the cliffhanger that closed the first season. Ryan Eggold stars, and Ana Villafane joins the cast. 10:08 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger; author Brock Turner; Mike Colter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Justin Hartley; author Jonathan Van Ness. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple; Renée Zellweger; Gabby Bernstein; Cobie Smulders. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sinus surgeon Farhad Sigari; Yvette Nicole Brown (“Always a Bridesmaid”); Paige Davis (“Trading Spaces”).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Forest Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”); Allison Tolman. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gwen Stefani; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Nicole Murphy; chef Dan Churchill. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Anna Camp; guest cohost Katherine Schwarzenegger. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Two women who survived serial killer Ted Bundy’s last attacks. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Astronomer Neil Degrasse Tyson; Tori Kelly; YouTuber Taylor Darling; chef Mar Diego. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The studio audience is filled with guests from the last 17 seasons. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Moore (“Inside Out: A Memoir”); Hurricane Dorian: Lenny Kravitz. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Terrence Howard (“Empire”); guest cohost Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A procedure for “RBF”; a sitter caught abusing a dog on camera; a vitamin to prevent skin cancer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Anna Faris; Gavin Matts. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Demi Moore; Justin Hartley; Mark Ronson and Yebba perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Whoopi Goldberg; author Ta-Nehisi Coates. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”); Allison Tolman (“Emergence”); Morgan Wallen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terrence Howard; Allen Leech; Bryce Vine; Loud Luxury. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani; Bradley Whitford; Emily Spivey. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Elizabeth McGovern, Allen Leech and Hugh Bonneville. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Angels host the Oakland Athletics, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

WNBA Basketball The Washington Mystics visit the Las Vegas Aces, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Preseason Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime