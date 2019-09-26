What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ on ABC

SERIES

NFL 100 Greatest The NFL’s celebration of its 100th season continues with a four-part series counting down the greatest NFL games ever played. The first two parts air tonight, and the series concludes next Friday. 5 and 6 p.m. NFL

BattleBots After a dramatic season of robot warfare, the high-tech competition series ends its season with three new episodes, culminating in a championship. 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Discovery

Hawaii Five-0 When an assassin targets mob bosses on the island, a new ally steps up to help McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team in the season premiere of this rebooted police drama. Rob Morrow guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

American Housewife As Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) consider selling their minivan, they look back on some nostalgic moments the vehicle has helped provide. Daniel DiMaggio, Meg Donnelly and Julia Butters also star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Big Stage Featured acts in the season finale include David & Danya, Taylor Casas, Kimberly Caldwell, James Maslow, Ace Young and Brandon Rogers. 8:30 p.m. CW

Fresh Off the Boat After Brandi Chastain scores the winning goal for the U.S. in the World Cup finals against China, and rips off her jersey to celebrate, Louis and Eddie (Randall Park, Hudson Yang) realize it’s time to give Evan (Ian Chen) “the talk” in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. As Higgins (Perdita Weeks) leaves Magnum (Jay Hernandez) hanging with her decision on whether she’ll officially become his partner, he accepts the case of a missing woman who saw her boss murdered during a bank robbery in the season premiere of the rebooted detective series. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill also star with guest stars Michael Patrick Thornton and Sonya Balmores. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

20/20 Former Las Vegas performers Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn discuss the infamous career-ending tiger attack 16 years ago. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In this new episode Scott Yoo visits Germany and France to learn about Johann Sebastian Bach’s sonatas and partitas for solo violin. Yoo also tries to solve a riddle that Bach left in his portrait. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) work a year-old homicide investigation that was brought to their attention by a medium (guest star Callie Thorne) who helped them solve an earlier case. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) tries to find a way to help his ex-partner (recurring guest star Treat Williams), whose daughter is arrested. 10 p.m. CBS

VOCES on PBS The discovery of photographs renews interest in the disappearance of labor organizer Maria Moreno in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE

Van Helsing With the amulet in hand, Vanessa and her great-grandmother (Kelly Overton and recurring guest star Julie Lynn Mortensen) manage to escape from Elder Sam (Christopher Heyerdahl) and return to the real world in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ryan Tedder; OneRepublic performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jayme Bella, Greener Days; Rita Wilson Performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alex Rodriguez; Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”); Steve Patterson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chef Bobby Flay. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Etiquette: Clinton Kelly; Buddy Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Matt Roush. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Chris O’Donnell; Antoinette Clarke and Tricia Clarke-Stone; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A medium says deceased family members could be trying to communicate with people. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Reba McEntire; Grant Harrold, the Royal Butler. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says there is something demonic in her, and she has passed her demons on to her boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Natalie Portman (“Lucy in the Sky”); Billy Bush (“Extra”); Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Larenz Tate (“Power”); Amanda Seales. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors High school students earn PE credit by doing yardwork for elderly and disabled community members. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The House impeachment inquiry; 2020 presidential election: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Kaitlan Collins, CNN; Nancy Cordes, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Salman Rushdie. Former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy. Former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.); Linette Lopez; Noah Rothman. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.); former Gov. Jesse Ventura (I-Minn.). Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish; comic Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Patricia Heaton; Tegan and Sara talk and perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Anthony Anderson; Malcolm Gladwell; Melanie Martinez performs; Whitney Cummings; Jeff Ross. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden RuPaul Charles guest hosts; David Oyelowo; Alfie Allen. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lopez; Michael Sheen; Mika performs; Terri Lyne Carrington performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA