What’s on TV This Week: ‘Batwoman,’ a ‘Breaking Bad’ movie and more

SUNDAY

“Orange Is the New Black’s” Ruby Rose dons cape and cowl as “Batwoman” in this new superhero drama set in the DC Universe. 8 p.m. The CW

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” to host Tiffany Haddish in a reboot of this comedy series based on the old Art Linkletter bit (kids, ask your grandparents). 8 p.m. ABC

Hell hath no fury like a husband scorned in the new TV movie “My Wife’s Secret Life.” With Jason Cermak and Blake Williams. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Speaking of DC superheroes, Melissa Benoist suits up for another season of “Supergirl.” 9 p.m. The CW

Danai Gurira as Michonne in the Season 10 premiere of “The Walking Dead.” (Jackson Lee Davis / AMC)

“The Walking Dead” walk and the “Talking Dead” talk as the zombie drama and its after-show return with their 10th and ninth seasons, respectively. 9 and 10:14 AMC

Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is now POTUS but the show’s still called “Madam Secretary” as the D.C.-set drama launches its sixth and final season. Stephen Colbert guest stars as himself. 10 p.m. CBS

Ink-stained wretches ply their trade for rival news outlets in modern-day London in the imported drama “Press” on “Masterpiece.” With Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin and “Poirot’s” David Suchet. 10 p.m. KOCE

A new “E! True Hollywood Story” looks into the scandal surrounding the pyramid scheme/sex cult known as NXIVM. 10 p.m. E!

America’s original 17th century witch hunt is recalled the new four-part docudrama “Witches of Salem.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” boots up a fourth and final season. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA

MONDAY

The high school football-themed drama “All American” kicks off its sophomore season. With Daniel Ezra and Taye Diggs. 8 p.m. The CW

“Black Lightning” is back in action in a third season of the superhero drama. Cress Williams stars. 9 p.m. The CW

And that’s the way it was in “Retro Report on PBS.” Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani host and humorist Andy Borowitz supplies commentary in this new series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Three brothers in the city of Colima, Mexico, argue over what’s best for “América,” their ailing grandmother, in this poignant documentary on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Be very afraid: Everyday people share their own personal terror tales in the new unscripted series “My Horror Story.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Did someone call a “Cash Cab”? This quiz show on wheels hosted by Ben Bailey is back with new episodes. 11:30 p.m. Bravo; also Tue.-Thu.

The animated series “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” premieres Monday at midnight on Adult Swim. (Adult Swim)

Caveman make dinosaur friend, together hunt, kill many things in “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” a new animated fantasy drama from the creator of “Samurai Jack.” Midnight, Adult Swim; also Tue.-Fri.

TUESDAY

“Deon Cole: Cole Hearted” finds the comic, “Conan” writer and “black-ish” costar cracking wise in a new stand-up special. Anytime, Netflix

The country music legend known as the Man in Black is remembered in the 2019 documentary “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash.” Anytime, YouTube

Blink and you’ll miss him: Grant Gustin is back as “The Flash” for another season of that superhero drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. chats with Isabella Rossellini in the season premiere of “Finding Your Roots” on KOCE. (McGee Media / Ark Media)

“Hollywood Royalty” including actress Isabella Rossellini explore their family histories on this season-premiere episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A new “Frontline” details President Rodrigo Duterte’s no-prisoners approach to the war on drugs in the Philippines. 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

America’s next top hip-hop star is sought in the new competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” With judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Anytime, Netflix

The late Fred Andrews (the late Luke Perry) is remembered on the Season 4 premiere of “Riverdale.” 8 p.m. The CW

Everybody knows their names: Former costars from “Cheers” guest star on “The Goldbergs” as part of a week-long stunt reuniting cast members of classic TV shows on some of ABC’s current series. 8 p.m. ABC

Five pioneering naturalists share what they’ve learned from their decades in the field in “The Serengeti Rules” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Kennedy McMann plays the title character in the new series “Nancy Drew” on The CW. (Dean Buscher / The CW)

“Nancy Drew” is on the case in this new mystery drama inspired by the classic book series about the intrepid teenage sleuth. Kennedy McMann stars. 9 p.m. The CW

The three-night series “Taken at Birth” relates the shocking story of hundreds of babies given away or sold by a small-town doctor in Georgia in the 1950s and ’60s. 9 p.m. TLC; also Thu.-Fri.

THURSDAY

All Hell breaks loose — literally — as “Supernatural” begins its 15th and final season. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 p.m. The CW

The new documentary “Torn Apart: Separated at the Border” shares the stories of mothers and children divided by the Trump administration’s immigration policies. 9 p.m. HBO

“OITNB’s” Uzo Aduba helps raise awareness of the need for clean drinking water in Africa in the finale of “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Welcome to “Temptation Island” … again. The rebooted reality series returns for another season. Mark L. Walberg hosts. 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

Whither Jesse Pinkman? Find out when the character played by Aaron Paul returns in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” a new follow-up to the dark AMC crime drama. Anytime, Netflix

Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) returns in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on Netflix. (Ben Rothstein / Netflix)

“Avatar’s” Sam Worthington plays a man whose wife and young daughter vanish during an otherwise routine hospital visit in the new thriller “Fractured.” Anytime, Netflix

A schoolteacher (“Black Panther’s” Lupita Nyong’o) guides her young charges through a zombie outbreak in the new horror comedy “Little Monsters.” Anytime, Hulu

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Don’t be. The kid-friendly 1990s-era horror anthology is back for a three-episode reboot. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Get a handle on Handel when the Baroque-era composer’s works are revisited in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A spunky teen (Kylie Cantrall) gets a gig babysitting some unruly kids of the extraterrestrial kind in the new sitcom “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables.” 9 p.m. Disney Channel

Actor Eugenio Derbez, singer Alejandro Fernández and boxer Canelo Álvarez are feted at this year’s edition of “The Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Actress-comic Natasha Leggero has a “Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik” in the chat show’s freshman season finale. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Our hapless heroine (Jessica Rothe) still can’t catch a break in the 2019 horror sequel “Happy Death Day 2U.” 8 p.m. HBO

Two wealthy moms — no, not those two — put their money where their kids’ academic and/or athletic accomplishments should be in the new TV movie “The College Admissions Scandal.” Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

You can almost smell the pumpkin spice in new TV movie “Love, Fall & Order.” With Erin Cahill and Trevor Donovan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A classic kids’ TV show takes a dark turn in “The Banana Splits Movie” on Syfy. (Marcos Cruz / Warner Bros. Entertainment / Syfy)

Fleegle, no! Costumed characters from a kooky 1960s kids’ TV show (which this writer watched as a lad) go on a murderous rampage in the bloody 2019 horror comedy “The Banana Splits Movie.” 9 p.m. Syfy

Customized TV listings are available here: latimes.com/tvtimes