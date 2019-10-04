What’s on TV This Week: ‘Batwoman,’ a ‘Breaking Bad’ movie and more

SUNDAY
“Orange Is the New Black’s” Ruby Rose dons cape and cowl as “Batwoman” in this new superhero drama set in the DC Universe. 8 p.m. The CW
“Kids Say the Darndest Things” to host Tiffany Haddish in a reboot of this comedy series based on the old Art Linkletter bit (kids, ask your grandparents). 8 p.m. ABC
Hell hath no fury like a husband scorned in the new TV movie “My Wife’s Secret Life.” With Jason Cermak and Blake Williams. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Speaking of DC superheroes, Melissa Benoist suits up for another season of “Supergirl.” 9 p.m. The CW
“The Walking Dead” walk and the “Talking Dead” talk as the zombie drama and its after-show return with their 10th and ninth seasons, respectively. 9 and 10:14 AMC
Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) is now POTUS but the show’s still called “Madam Secretary” as the D.C.-set drama launches its sixth and final season. Stephen Colbert guest stars as himself. 10 p.m. CBS
Ink-stained wretches ply their trade for rival news outlets in modern-day London in the imported drama “Press” on “Masterpiece.” With Charlotte Riley, Ben Chaplin and “Poirot’s” David Suchet. 10 p.m. KOCE
A new “E! True Hollywood Story” looks into the scandal surrounding the pyramid scheme/sex cult known as NXIVM. 10 p.m. E!
America’s original 17th century witch hunt is recalled the new four-part docudrama “Witches of Salem.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
The cyber-thriller “Mr. Robot” boots up a fourth and final season. With Rami Malek and Christian Slater. 10 p.m. USA
MONDAY
The high school football-themed drama “All American” kicks off its sophomore season. With Daniel Ezra and Taye Diggs. 8 p.m. The CW
“Black Lightning” is back in action in a third season of the superhero drama. Cress Williams stars. 9 p.m. The CW
And that’s the way it was in “Retro Report on PBS.” Celeste Headlee and Masud Olufani host and humorist Andy Borowitz supplies commentary in this new series. 9 p.m. KOCE
Three brothers in the city of Colima, Mexico, argue over what’s best for “América,” their ailing grandmother, in this poignant documentary on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Be very afraid: Everyday people share their own personal terror tales in the new unscripted series “My Horror Story.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Did someone call a “Cash Cab”? This quiz show on wheels hosted by Ben Bailey is back with new episodes. 11:30 p.m. Bravo; also Tue.-Thu.
Caveman make dinosaur friend, together hunt, kill many things in “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal,” a new animated fantasy drama from the creator of “Samurai Jack.” Midnight, Adult Swim; also Tue.-Fri.
TUESDAY
“Deon Cole: Cole Hearted” finds the comic, “Conan” writer and “black-ish” costar cracking wise in a new stand-up special. Anytime, Netflix
The country music legend known as the Man in Black is remembered in the 2019 documentary “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash.” Anytime, YouTube
Blink and you’ll miss him: Grant Gustin is back as “The Flash” for another season of that superhero drama. 8 p.m. The CW
“Hollywood Royalty” including actress Isabella Rossellini explore their family histories on this season-premiere episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
A new “Frontline” details President Rodrigo Duterte’s no-prisoners approach to the war on drugs in the Philippines. 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
America’s next top hip-hop star is sought in the new competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” With judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. Anytime, Netflix
The late Fred Andrews (the late Luke Perry) is remembered on the Season 4 premiere of “Riverdale.” 8 p.m. The CW
Everybody knows their names: Former costars from “Cheers” guest star on “The Goldbergs” as part of a week-long stunt reuniting cast members of classic TV shows on some of ABC’s current series. 8 p.m. ABC
Five pioneering naturalists share what they’ve learned from their decades in the field in “The Serengeti Rules” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“Nancy Drew” is on the case in this new mystery drama inspired by the classic book series about the intrepid teenage sleuth. Kennedy McMann stars. 9 p.m. The CW
The three-night series “Taken at Birth” relates the shocking story of hundreds of babies given away or sold by a small-town doctor in Georgia in the 1950s and ’60s. 9 p.m. TLC; also Thu.-Fri.
THURSDAY
All Hell breaks loose — literally — as “Supernatural” begins its 15th and final season. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star. 8 p.m. The CW
The new documentary “Torn Apart: Separated at the Border” shares the stories of mothers and children divided by the Trump administration’s immigration policies. 9 p.m. HBO
“OITNB’s” Uzo Aduba helps raise awareness of the need for clean drinking water in Africa in the finale of “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Welcome to “Temptation Island” … again. The rebooted reality series returns for another season. Mark L. Walberg hosts. 10 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
Whither Jesse Pinkman? Find out when the character played by Aaron Paul returns in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” a new follow-up to the dark AMC crime drama. Anytime, Netflix
“Avatar’s” Sam Worthington plays a man whose wife and young daughter vanish during an otherwise routine hospital visit in the new thriller “Fractured.” Anytime, Netflix
A schoolteacher (“Black Panther’s” Lupita Nyong’o) guides her young charges through a zombie outbreak in the new horror comedy “Little Monsters.” Anytime, Hulu
“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Don’t be. The kid-friendly 1990s-era horror anthology is back for a three-episode reboot. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Get a handle on Handel when the Baroque-era composer’s works are revisited in a new “Now Hear This” on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
A spunky teen (Kylie Cantrall) gets a gig babysitting some unruly kids of the extraterrestrial kind in the new sitcom “Gabby Duran & the Unsittables.” 9 p.m. Disney Channel
Actor Eugenio Derbez, singer Alejandro Fernández and boxer Canelo Álvarez are feted at this year’s edition of “The Hispanic Heritage Awards.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Actress-comic Natasha Leggero has a “Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik” in the chat show’s freshman season finale. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
SATURDAY
Our hapless heroine (Jessica Rothe) still can’t catch a break in the 2019 horror sequel “Happy Death Day 2U.” 8 p.m. HBO
Two wealthy moms — no, not those two — put their money where their kids’ academic and/or athletic accomplishments should be in the new TV movie “The College Admissions Scandal.” Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
You can almost smell the pumpkin spice in new TV movie “Love, Fall & Order.” With Erin Cahill and Trevor Donovan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Fleegle, no! Costumed characters from a kooky 1960s kids’ TV show (which this writer watched as a lad) go on a murderous rampage in the bloody 2019 horror comedy “The Banana Splits Movie.” 9 p.m. Syfy
