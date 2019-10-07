What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots,’ ‘Hip Hop Awards’ and more

SERIES

The Flash Central City faces an existential threat as the superhero drama returns for Season 6. With Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. 8 p.m. the CW

The Conners As ABC’s “cast from the past” week continues, Dan Aykroyd, who costarred with this sitcom’s John Goodman in “Blues Brothers 2000,” puts in an appearance in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Root Actresses Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow explore their family histories in the season-premiere episode, “Hollywood Royalty.” Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess “Wet Hot American Summer’s” Michael Ian Black guest stars on the Lake Bell-Dax Shepard sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

FBI A presidential candidate (guest star Sasha Alexander, “Rizzoli & Isles”) is targeted with a car bomb in this new episode of the procedural drama. 9 p.m. CBS

mixed-ish Young Bow (Arica Himmel) starts to become self-conscious about her hair in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

The Curse of Oak Island A special episode counts down the treasure-seeking series’ top 25 finds. 9 p.m. History Channel

black-ish Series star Tracee Ellis Ross is reunited with her “Girlfriends” costars Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Emergence “Lost’s” Terry O’Quinn guest stars as a mysterious tech mogul in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “On the President’s Orders” examines President Rodrigo Duterte’s no-prisoners approach to the war on drugs in the Philippines. 10 p.m. KOCE

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal This five-part animated miniseries set in prehistoric times continues. Midnight, Adult Swim; also Wed.-Fri.

SPECIALS

2019 Hip Hop Awards Cardi B leads the field with 10 nods and Lil’ Kim collects a career achievement award in this ceremony that was taped Oct. 5 in Atlanta. Lil Duval hosts and performers include Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Kamillion, Lil Baby, Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion and Offset. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jimmy Fallon; Taraji P. Henson; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Josh Groban; Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac (“The Addams Family”); Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller (“Patsy & Loretta”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA NFL player Nickell Robey-Coleman; sportscaster Erin Andrews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; Stephen Puth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith breaks down some common first-aid misconceptions; Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Wayne Brady; makeup trends; breast-cancer survivor. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Devine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A man who adopted a Ukrainian orphan claims the child is actually an adult and a sociopath. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Beth Behrs; ventriloquist Jeff Dunham; the Detroit Youth Choir performs; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Twins have a hard time managing their social media; a YouTuber doesn’t know how to combat haters. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kieran Culkin (“Succession”); Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles.); Omar Miller (“Ballers”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Sleepless toddlers; cold-pressed skin care; spray-on skin; mouthwash and blood pressure; emojis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); comic Deon Cole. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Natasha Lyonne. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Clive Owen; Elsie Fisher (“The Addams Family”); Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Smith; Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Sunny Hostin; comic Gina Brillon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bradley Whitford; King Calaway performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; journalist David Remnick. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Portman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins as the playoffs continue. 1 and 5 p.m. FS1

Hockey The Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. FSN2; the Kings face the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. FSN

Preseason basketball The Dallas Mavericks meet the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Women’s basketball The Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun face off in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. 5 p.m. ESPN2

