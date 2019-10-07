What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots,’ ‘Hip Hop Awards’ and more

SERIES
The Flash Central City faces an existential threat as the superhero drama returns for Season 6. With Grant Gustin, Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker. 8 p.m. the CW
The Conners As ABC’s “cast from the past” week continues, Dan Aykroyd, who costarred with this sitcom’s John Goodman in “Blues Brothers 2000,” puts in an appearance in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Root Actresses Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow explore their family histories in the season-premiere episode, “Hollywood Royalty.” Hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. 8 p.m. KOCE
Bless This Mess “Wet Hot American Summer’s” Michael Ian Black guest stars on the Lake Bell-Dax Shepard sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI A presidential candidate (guest star Sasha Alexander, “Rizzoli & Isles”) is targeted with a car bomb in this new episode of the procedural drama. 9 p.m. CBS
mixed-ish Young Bow (Arica Himmel) starts to become self-conscious about her hair in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Curse of Oak Island A special episode counts down the treasure-seeking series’ top 25 finds. 9 p.m. History Channel
black-ish Series star Tracee Ellis Ross is reunited with her “Girlfriends” costars Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Emergence “Lost’s” Terry O’Quinn guest stars as a mysterious tech mogul in this new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “On the President’s Orders” examines President Rodrigo Duterte’s no-prisoners approach to the war on drugs in the Philippines. 10 p.m. KOCE
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal This five-part animated miniseries set in prehistoric times continues. Midnight, Adult Swim; also Wed.-Fri.
SPECIALS
2019 Hip Hop Awards Cardi B leads the field with 10 nods and Lil’ Kim collects a career achievement award in this ceremony that was taped Oct. 5 in Atlanta. Lil Duval hosts and performers include Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Kamillion, Lil Baby, Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion and Offset. 8 p.m. BET; also VH1
MOVIES
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; Tyler Perry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jimmy Fallon; Taraji P. Henson; Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Groban; Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac (“The Addams Family”); Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller (“Patsy & Loretta”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA NFL player Nickell Robey-Coleman; sportscaster Erin Andrews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; Stephen Puth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith breaks down some common first-aid misconceptions; Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Wayne Brady; makeup trends; breast-cancer survivor. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Adam Devine. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A man who adopted a Ukrainian orphan claims the child is actually an adult and a sociopath. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Beth Behrs; ventriloquist Jeff Dunham; the Detroit Youth Choir performs; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Twins have a hard time managing their social media; a YouTuber doesn’t know how to combat haters. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kieran Culkin (“Succession”); Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles.); Omar Miller (“Ballers”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Sleepless toddlers; cold-pressed skin care; spray-on skin; mouthwash and blood pressure; emojis. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky. 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); comic Deon Cole. 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Natasha Lyonne. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Clive Owen; Elsie Fisher (“The Addams Family”); Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Will Smith; Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Sunny Hostin; comic Gina Brillon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bradley Whitford; King Calaway performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson; journalist David Remnick. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Portman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins as the playoffs continue. 1 and 5 p.m. FS1
Hockey The Ducks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. FSN2; the Kings face the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. FSN
Preseason basketball The Dallas Mavericks meet the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers. 5 and 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Women’s basketball The Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun face off in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. 5 p.m. ESPN2
