What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ on The CW and more

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart shows off her vintage Edsel wagon in this new episode of the comedian’s auto-centric series. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Riverdale The mystery drama’s Season 4 premiere is a farewell to both Archie’s (K.J. Apa) TV dad, Fred Andrews, and the actor who played him, Luke Perry, whose sudden death in March stunned fans and colleagues. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Former “Cheers” castmates Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt guest star as ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week continues. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature Five veteran naturalists share the insights they’ve gained from their many decades of field work in the new episode “The Serengeti Rules.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Schooled 1990s-era R&B group Boyz II Men guest stars on a new epsiode of the nostalgic sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew Carolyn Keene’s enduring teen detective comes to life in this modern reboot starring newcomer Kennedy McMann in the title role, with “Party of Five’s” Scott Wolf as Nancy’s dad. 9 p.m. The CW
Taken at Birth This three-night docu-series series relates the shocking story of hundreds of babies given away or sold by a small-town doctor in Georgia in the 1950s and 1960s. 9 p.m. TLC; also 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. TLC
Single Parents Series star Leighton Meester’s real-life spouse, Adam Brody (“The O.C.”), guest stars as her ne’er-do-well ex-boyfriend and baby daddy in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Wild Metropolis This new episode of the three-part nature series looks at how some animals “commute” in and out of urban areas to find food, shelter and/or a mate. 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Track and field athlete Allyson Felix. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ted Danson; Today Food with Jean-Georges Vongerichten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Clive Owen; Ed O’Neill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Billy Bush; fashion and lifestyle expert Sydney Sadick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Clive Owen; Conkarah performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray News anchor David Muir; Brittany Snow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sharon Osbourne’s birthday celebration with an audience full of cancer survivors; Shannen Doherty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Evidence suggests a daily dose of aspirin may be dangerous; Billy Bush; cheesy chicken roll-ups. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chloë Grace Moretz; pyschic Theresa Caputo; Drew Carey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Open marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Woody Harrelson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michael Ealy; new favorite things; guest cohost Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Botched breast procedure leads to MRSA; new weight-loss drug; accidental circumcision. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show This fall’s must-see movies; fall accessories. 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles); Omar Miller (“Ballers”). 5 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Hailee Steinfeld; Steve Miller performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”); Brett Gelman (“Fleabag”); Big Thief performs; Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Howard Stern; Aaron Paul. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Conan Niecy Nash; comic Gavin Matts. Midnight TBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam DeVine; Kieran Culkin; Adam Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Elizabeth Olsen; Diane von Furstenberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Kal Penn, Kiran Deol and Moses Storm (“Sunnyside”). (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Preseason basketball The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets in Shanghai, China. 4:30 a.m. Tue., SportsNet
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals battle the Atlanta Braves, and the Dodgers face the Washington Nationals in the fifth and deciding games in the teams’ respective division-series match-ups. 2 and 5:30 p.m. TBS
