What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Nancy Drew’ on the CW

SERIES

Chicago Med Choi and Dr. Marcel (Brian Tee, Dominic Rains) don’t see eye to eye over the treatment of a patient’s chronic pain. Torrey DeVitto, Marlyne Barrett and Nick Gehlfuss also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Events take a dangerous turn as Betty and Charles (Lili Reinhart, guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar Evernever (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Also, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as expected. Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes and K.J. Apa also star. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs While away at school, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) tries to fool Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) into thinking parents weekend has been rescheduled in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature “Okavango: River of Dreams — Paradise,” a new episode of the documentary series shot in southwestern Africa’s Upper Okavango River follows a severely injured lioness, abandoned by her pride, that struggles to survive, hunting on her own to feed her cubs. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) confronts Ned (Tunji Kasim) about the secrets he’s been keeping as a nor’easter hits Horseshoe Bay and Ace (Alex Saxon) warns that such storms have been known to blow restless spirits ashore. 9 p.m. The CW

NOVA The new episode “Look Who’s Driving” documents the “autonomous automobiles” being tested on public roads around the world. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Oval Tyler Perry’s new political soap opera follows a volatile first family and the staff that keeps the White House running. Ed Quinn and Kron Moore star as the newly elected president and first lady. Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Lodric Collins and Ciera Payton also star. 9 p.m. BET and VH1

S.W.A.T. Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) family is in the crosshairs of a deadly drug cartel after Deacon and the team try to take down the kingpin, a former foreign rebel leader now using a local flower market as a front to run drugs, in the new episode of the action series. Shemar Moore and David Lim also star, with guest star Obba Babatund. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Life From Above This documentary series uses cameras in space to offer new perspectives of Earth. In “Moving Planet,” the premiere episode, satellites follow an elephant family struggling through drought and thousands of Shaolin Kung Fu students performing in synchronicity. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Sistas The second of two Tyler Perry-created series premiering tonight is a character-driven dramedy about four women juggling complicated lives, each wondering why she is still single. KJ Smith (“The Fix”), Ebony Obsidian (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Mignon Von (“42 Seconds”) and Novi Brown (“Spider”) star. 10 p.m. BET and VH1

American Horror Story: 1984 With the horrors of the night behind them, the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices in the 100th episode of the creepy series. 10 p.m. FX

Copwatch America In New York City, two opposing groups take to the streets to police the police and demand justice. 11 p.m. BET

The Cry Jenna Coleman (“Victoria”) stars in this new four-part mystery as a Scottish primary teacher who agrees to accompany her Australian fiancé (Ewen Leslie, “Top of the Lake”) down under, where his ex-wife is threatening a custody battle over their teenage daughter. Asher Keddie and Stella Gonet costar in this adaptation of a novel by Helen FitzGerald. 11 p.m. Sundance

SPECIALS

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak with journalist Tom Bradby about the pressures and challenges they face as a young family living in the glare of the world’s media. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mental health awareness; Karamo Brown; Cynthia Germanotta; Miana Bryant; Jane Pauley; Dr. Sue Varma. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Aaron Paul (“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”); Alison Roman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Tyrese Gibson; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush (“Extra”); financial advisor Winnie Sun; Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Aaron Paul (“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Cameron Douglas; Shooter Jennings performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bellamy Young (“Scandal,” “Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tyrese Gibson (“Black and Blue”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Elton John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Bizarre food combos; cow’s milk versus milk alternatives; hacks using store-bought cake mixes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sharon Osbourne; Thomas Lennon. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Since a breakup a man, has been lying in bed at his mother’s home. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Ali Wong (“Dear Girls”); Dr. Mehmet Oz (“The Dr. Oz Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors YouTube star Trisha Paytas; filler face-lift; hydrogen water trend; correct way to blow one’s nose. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Phil Koeghan (“The Amazing Race”) encourages people to live life to the fullest. 9 p.m. KLCS; 11 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Tim Robbins. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Douglas; Kathryn Hahn; Jenny Lewis performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Journalist Ronan Farrow; actress Andrea Savage. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bernie Sanders; Bill Murray; Ellie Kemper; the National. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Demi Moore; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Jay Larson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jessica Biel; Jesse Plemons; Brooks Wheelan; Terence Higgins performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

MLS Soccer Toronto FC visits New York City FC, 4 p.m. FS1; Real Salt Lake visits the Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. ESPN

2019 World Series Game 2: The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. Fox

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.