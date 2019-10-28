Fire licks the edges of Getty Center, but the art is safe, the museum says

The raging Getty fire has licked the edges of the Getty Center campus and threatens to encroach on the tram arrival platform, but the art and archives are safe, the museum said.

As water-dropping helicopters buzzed above the center Monday, Lisa Lapin, the museum’s vice president of communications, said she was on site with Getty President James Cuno, Chief Operating Officer Steven A. Olsen and security and facilities personnel. They had not been asked to evacuate, Lapin said, and they didn’t expect that to happen.

1 / 21 An L.A. City firefighter keeps down flames at a burned home in the 1100 block of Tigertail Road in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 2 / 21 The sun rises over smoke filled canyons above the Getty museum and a burned home on Tigertail Rd. as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles, Calif. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 3 / 21 From left, Betsy Landis, 90 and her neighbor Nola Hyland, 79, who both evacuated from their homes at the end of Mandeville Canyon, talk with Rochelle Linnetz, inside the Westwood Recreation Center on Sepulveda Blvd. that was turned into an evacuation center. (Los Angeles Times) 4 / 21 A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant on the Getty fire in Mandeville Canyon near the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 5 / 21 Alex Holbrook, a student EMT at UCLA, talks with Sylvia Snow, 95 inside the Westwood Recreation Center on Sepulveda Blvd. that was turned into an evacuation center. (Los Angeles Times) 6 / 21 The sun rises over a smoke-filled canyon above the Getty museum as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 7 / 21 The Getty fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities. (KTLA) 8 / 21 L.A. Fire Department arson team conducts an investigation near a utility pole of a possible area of origin of the Getty fire along the 1700 block of N Sepulveda Blvd. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 9 / 21 Barn manager Stephanie Nagler, leads a horse named, Howie Doin, to a horse trailer while helping to evacuate around 120 horses from the Sullivan Canyon Equastrian Community, located near the intersection of Rivera Ranch Rd. and Sunset Blvd. in Brentwood. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 21 A helicopter makes a drop on the Getty fire, which was threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other hillside communities on the west side of Los Angeles Monday morning. (Gray Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 11 / 21 Aerial view of homes shrouded in smoke from the Getty fire. (KTLA) 12 / 21 A firefighter sprays down hot spots on a home along the 12000 block of Sky Lane Monday in Los Angeles, Calif. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 21 Barn manager Stephanie Nagler, left, holds a rabbit named Chi Chi,while helping to evacuate animals, mostly horses, from the Sullivan Canyon Equestrian Community, located near the intersection of Riviera Ranch Rd. and Sunset Blvd. in Brentwood. (Los Angeles Times) 14 / 21 Firefighters work the Getty fire as it burns homes along Tigertail Rd. in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 15 / 21 Firefighters work heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 16 / 21 Firefighters head out for brush work along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire as it burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 17 / 21 Firefighters work in heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times) 18 / 21 Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 19 / 21 A man walks past a burning home during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 20 / 21 A firefighter watches flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press) 21 / 21 Firefighters try to save a home from the Getty fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)

“The Getty is an incredibly safe place for the art,” she said. “It’s sealed and it’s secure. There are double walls. We’re very confident. The Getty Center is safe right now thanks to a combination of our fire prevention measures and the fire fight from the air. Once the sun came up, it’s been quite aggressive in terms of planes and helicopters.”

The museum’s emergency plans do not call for evacuating art. When the Getty Center opened, the buildings and grounds had been designed as the safest place for the collection in the event of a disaster.

A million-gallon reserve water tank is on site. At about 2 a.m., the museum began using that water to irrigate the property, Lapin said.

Brush is cleared regularly, and plants with the highest water content are planted closest to the building, Lapin said. She also noted the museum’s travertine and metal exterior.

The deleterious effects of air pollution on the art is the main concern, but the museum’s sophisticated air filtration system is doing its job just fine, the museum said. The system works something like a reverse air conditioner, forcing filtered air through the galleries while maintaining the necessary temperature and humidity levels. With the buildings closed, no doors open to let in polluted air.

This Getty Center closed because of a raging wildfire in December 2017, but that blaze burned on the other side of the 405 Freeway. Although the flames came closer Monday, the museum said it was safe.

“We really are OK,” Lapin reiterated. “Our vistas will be a little bit different. It will look different to the north and the west.”

The biggest concern, Lapin said, was the museum’s neighbors.

“Some have lost their homes,” she said, “and that is tragic.”

The Getty fire is a wind-driven brush fire that erupted about 1:30 a.m. along the 405. It spread south and west and quickly consumed more than 500 acres. About 10,000 structures have been placed under mandatory evacuation orders. The evacuation zone includes Mulholland Drive on the northern side, the 405 on the east, Sunset Boulevard on the south and Temescal Canyon Road on the west.

The Skirball Cultural Center, which sits a few miles north of the Getty Center, said it was not threatened by the fire but was closing until further notice because of poor air quality and road closures.