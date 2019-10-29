What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Goldbergs’ Halloween episode on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale In this new Halloween episode, ominous video recordings start turning up on people’s doorsteps, sending ripples of apprehension through the community. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discovers several students have disappeared, while Archie’s (K.J. Apa) Halloween party — designed to offer a safe space for local kids — is visited by some unwelcome party crashers. Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) buys four paintings for a great price but soon suspects that something supernatural is causing them to be destroyed in this Halloween episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature In the delta of the Okavango River, a hyena and a warthog family share neighboring dens and help each other by watching out for threatening predators in a new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Schooled Coach Mellor’s (Bryan Callen) plans for a couple’s Halloween costume with Julie (Valerie Azlynn) might be derailed by Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) in this new episode of the comedy. AJ Michalka and Brett Dier also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson (Sinead Curry) nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Kennedy McMann and Maddison Jaizani also star. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family After years of failure, Phil (Ty Burrell) is determined to scare his wife (Julie Bowen), but it’s Gloria (Sofia Vergara) who’s frightened — about her age, when for the first time someone correctly assumes she is married to Jay (Ed O’Neill). 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA A trove of fossils reveals how mammals took over after an asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) pleads to be sent to help Clay and Ray (Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr.), who are under attack while on a mission abroad to protect a U.S. ambassador. 9 p.m. CBS
S.W.A.T. After an arsenal of assault rifles is stolen from LAPD, Street (Alex Russell) reaches out to his estranged foster brother (guest star Cory Hardrict) to help with the joint investigation with the Long Beach Police Department. Shemar Moore and Kenny Johnson also star, with recurring guest star Obba Babatund. 10 p.m. CBS
Life From Above The new episode “Colorful Planet” features Earth’s kaleidoscope of colors, including swirls of turquoise phytoplankton in the oceans, China’s blooming yellow flowers and the waters near Argentina that are spotted with green lights at night. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Baroness von Sketch Show The comedy series returns for a new season. Midnight IFC
SPECIALS
World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum Five investigators are locked for two weeks inside the legendary Pennhurst Asylum in Pennsylvania to document unexplained reports of paranormal activity, including mysterious noises and voices and alleged physical attacks by spirits in this new special. 8 p.m. A&E
The Bronx, USA Producer George Shapiro delivers a love letter to his hometown borough in this new documentary directed by Danny Gold. Shapiro revisits memories from his childhood and talks with members of the 2017 graduating class of DeWitt Clinton High School. The film also features interviews with Alan Alda and his wife, Arlene; singer Melissa Manchester; former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell; and Carl and Rob Reiner. 9 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Twitches Twins Tia and Tamera Mowry star as Alex and Camryn in this 2005 fantasy based on the books by H.B. Gilmour and Randi Reisfeld. Jennifer Robertson and Pat Kelly also star. 6 p.m. Disney
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jennifer Aniston; Reese Witherspoon; Mitch Landrieu. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Robert De Niro; Al Pacino; Ray Romano; Kerry Washington; Hannah Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emilia Clarke; Rachel Hollis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Billy Bush; Lindsay Wagner and Sofia Carson; Gabriel Iglesias; Mariachi Divas perform. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emilia Clarke (“Last Christmas”); Harry Connick Jr. chats and performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); author Mary Wilson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Wendi McLendon-Covey (“The Goldbergs”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show LisaRaye McCoy; Celeste Barber. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Olivia Newton-John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show New rules for buying, cooking and eating pork; a bacon lover’s guide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp; Wiz Khalifa; NFL star DeAngelo Williams. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 1 a.m. Bravo
Dr. Phil Parents claim that their daughter, 23, couch surfs with strangers she meets online and that she stabbed her father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”); Halsey performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jane Seymour (“The Kominsky Method”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Living the best life possible. 9 p.m. KLCS
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Deon Cole (“black-ish”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke; Bobby Cannavale; Booker T. Jones; FKA Twigs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Norman Reedus; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob Lowe; Mackenzie Davis; Chris Porter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) Midnight KVCR
The Late Late Show With James Corden Arnold Schwarzenegger; Linda Hamilton. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Krasinski; Joel Kim Booster; Amy McGrath. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chelsea Handler. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
2019 World Series Game 7: The Washington Nationals visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 5 p.m. Fox
MLS Soccer Toronto FC visit Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Vancouver Canucks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
