Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ ‘The Godfather Part II’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A.for Nov. 3-10:

Willem Dafoe Marathon A four-film salute to the actor includes Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam War drama “Platoon,” Martin Scorsese’s 1988 biblical epic “The Last Temptation of Christ,” Robert Eggers’ 2019 B&W fable “Lighthouse,” and Elias Merhige’s 2000 thriller “Shadow of the Vampire”; with Dafoe in person. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Free with RSVP. americancinematheque.com

The Oyster Princess (Die Austernprinzessin) Composer Peter Vermeersch and the Flat Earth Society supply a live score for a 100th-anniversary screening of Ernst Lubitsch’s landmark 1919 silent comedy about a spoiled heiress. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Nao Bustamante is DELUSIONAL (on screen) Survey of the artist’s work in film, video and performance documentation interrogates the representation of people of color in today’s pop culture landscape. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Pembroke Taparelli Arts & Film Festival Four-day showcase for independent filmmakers, artists and others committed to social justice causes. Studios, 5300 Melrose Ave., Hollywood. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. $10-$60; passes, $45, $175. ptaff.org

The Seven-Per-Cent Solution “Excalibur’s” Nicol Williamson is Sherlock Holmes, Robert Duvall is Watson, Alan Arkin is Sigmund Freud and Laurence Olivier is Holmes’ nemesis Moriarty in Herbert Ross’ 1976 take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

The Godfather Part II The saga of the Corleone family continues in Francis Ford Coppola’s powerful 1974 follow-up to his 1972 mafia masterpiece; with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. Various theaters. Next Sun., 3 and 7 p.m.; also next Tue.-Wed., Nov. 12-13, 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland is Dorothy, a simple Kansas farm girl swept up by a twister and deposited in a magical land, in Victor Fleming’s beloved 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum; presented by Secret Movie Club. Next Sun., 10 a.m. $11-$45. eventbrite.com