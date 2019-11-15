What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mad About You’ and more

SUNDAY

Long live “The Crown.” Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) assumes the role of England’s Queen Elizabeth II in a third season of the historical drama. With Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter. Anytime, Netflix

Emmy winner Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) is interviewed by Greta Gerwig on a new episode of “Inside the Actors Studio.” 7 p.m. Ovation

The lovely and talented Lizzo is among the nominees at the “2019 Soul Train Awards.” Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold cohost the festivities in Las Vegas. 8 p.m. BET

She’s making a Christmas card list and checking it twice in the new holiday movie “Write Before Christmas.” With Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Rival reporters (Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry) try to unmask a do-gooder who’s been committing “Random Acts of Christmas” in this new holiday movie. With Jaclyn Smith and Patrick Duffy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Liev Schreiber is still kicking butt and taking names in new episodes of “Ray Donovan.” Alan Alda and Jon Voight also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

“Poldark,” we hardly knew ye. The period drama starring Aidan Turner as the hunkiest man in Cornwall ends its five-season run on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“What’s Killing Music’s Biggest Stars?” That is the question, and substance abuse is the answer on this new episode of “E! True Hollywood Story.” 10 p.m. E!

The new reality series “Unpolished” checks in at a sibling-run nail salon on Long Island. 10 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Pulitzer Prize-winning Native American poet and author N. Scott Momaday is celebrated on the season finale of “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A Native American tribe in the Hamptons tries to protect its ancestral lands as well as the environment from developers in the documentary “Conscience Point” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Will your “Blind Date” be a dream … or a dud? Find out in a reboot of this reality series. Nikki Glaser hosts. 11:30 p.m. Bravo; also Tue.-Thu.

TUESDAY

Our favorite “Elder Millennial” has got a thing or three to say about how married life is treating her in the new standup special “Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled.” Anytime, Netflix

Good cop, good cop: The new documentary “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops” hits the streets with two police officers in San Antonio detailed to the department’s mental health unit. 9 p.m. HBO

Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab chronicles life during wartime for herself and her young daughter in the harrowing documentary “For Sama” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Suicide Squad’s” Cara Delevingne goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the mountains of Sardinia on a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

WEDNESDAY

Old married couple: Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt reunite to reprise their original roles when their 1990s-era sitcom “Mad About You” returns as a streaming series. Spectrum On Demand

Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser in “Mad About You” on Spectrum On Demand. (Trae Patton / Sony Pictures Television / Spectrum Originals)

The new exposé “Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator” investigates sexual abuse allegations against “hot yoga” instructor and entrepreneur Bikram Choudhury. Anytime, Netflix

Grizzlies and brown bears and pandas, oh my! “Nature” has your guide to all things ursine in the new episode “Bears.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Nova” examines efforts to solve “The Violence Paradox” and spare future generations from the scourge of violent conflict in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A case of “professor said/student said” takes a dark turn in the imported four-part online drama “Cheat.” With Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor. Anytime, Sundance Now

“High School Musical’s” Vanessa Hudgens hooks up with a hunk in shining armor in the new fantasy tale “The Knight Before Christmas.” Anytime, Netflix

The stakeouts will continue until morale improves in Season 3 of the cop-show satire “No Activity.” With Tim Meadows and Patrick Brammall. Anytime, CBS All Access

Sunrise, sunset: The two-part live-streaming special “Coldplay: Everyday Life — Live in Jordan” captures the British rockers playing a pair of concerts, 10 hours apart, in that Middle East nation. 8 p.m. YouTube Originals; also 6 a.m. Fri.

FRIDAY

The inspiring songs of a country music legend serve as the inspiration for the inspirational new anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” Anytime, Netflix

This your brain. This is your brain on “The Feed.” Any questions? A hi-tech implant connects users to the mother of all social networks in this dark dystopian drama. With Michelle Fairley (“Game of Thrones”) and David Thewlis. Anytime, Amazon prime

She’s putting her best feet forward in the new holiday movie “The Magical Christmas Shoes.” With Erin Karpluk and Damon Runyan. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sigh no more: An all-black cast tackles the Bard’s rom-com “Much Ado About Nothing” for NYC’s Free Shakespeare in the Park festival on a new “Great Performances.” With Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Grantham Coleman. 9 p.m. KOCE

A far-too-busy businesswoman (Kimberly Elise) gets a holiday do-over in the new fantasy tale “Carole’s Christmas.” With Jackée Harry. 9 p.m. OWN

The new documentary “Ready for War” tells of immigrants who enlisted in the U.S. military only to face deportation once their service was completed. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Two besties compete for the affections of their church’s handsome new pastor in the 2019 rom-com “Christmas Belles.” With Raven Goodwin and DomiNque Perry. 8 p.m. BET

A tour guide and a single dad make beautiful music together in the new franchise entry “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.” With Kaitlin Doubleday and “Entourage’s” Adrian Grenier. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Lupita Nyong’o costars in the 2019 terror tale “Us.” (Claudette Barius / Universal Pictures)

They have met the enemy and it is themselves in “Get Out” director Jordan Peele’s 2019 terror tale “Us.” With Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke. 8 p.m. HBO

A wedding planner gets her own chance at romance in the new holiday tale “Twinkle All the Way.” With Sarah Drew and Ryan McPartlin. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A college freshman (Olivia Holt) fears she’s gonna get dumped for Thanksgiving in the new holiday movie “Turkey Drop.” With Cheryl Hines. 9 p.m. Freeform

The new standup special “Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw” finds the comic and raconteur cracking wise at L.A.’s Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School. 10 p.m. HBO

Brandi Carlile, Elvis Costello and Rhiannon Giddens are among the artists taking the stage in the new special “ACL Presents: Americana 18th Annual Honors.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE